Five Title Fights That Became Must-Watch Events for MMA Fans

UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald pose for a picture at the hospital after their UFC 189 fight of the year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

A great title fight starts with a question everyone can understand. The belt gives the matchup weight, but the real hook comes from the doubt around it: can the champion handle this exact threat, can the challenger prove the hype, or can one style break the other under pressure?

That is why these fights draw attention before anyone even walks into the cage. Fans argue, analysts split, and online betting odds start to show which version of the story people believe most. Then the fight begins, and the clean predictions often fall apart. The five title fights below became must-watch events because they gave fans more than a winner. They gave them a reason to keep talking. Let’s discuss them in more detail.

How We Picked These Title Fights

We focused our list on title fights that still give viewers a reason to watch them, even years later. A famous champion helps, but the fight itself has to carry the weight. These metrics made fights distinguished:

The bout had to change how fans viewed a champion, a challenger, or an entire division.

A clear question. Each fight needed a simple hook: who could control the pace, impose their style, or survive the worst moments?

Fan memory. These fights stayed in the conversation because people remembered more than the official result.

Replay value. The best title fights still work when you already know who won.

Together, these points separate a good championship bout from a true must-watch event. The fights below earned their place because they still explain something about MMA: how quickly control can disappear, how styles create drama, and how one night can change a fighter’s legacy.

Must-Watch MMA Title Fights for Fight Fans

The best title fights make people choose a side long before the cage door closes: fans argue about the champion’s aura, the challenger’s chances, or the style clash. That argument is part of the appeal. By the time the fight starts, viewers want to see which version of the story survives.

José Aldo vs. Chad Mendes II

The first Aldo vs. Mendes fight made the champion look stronger: the rematch was interesting because it didn’t look the same at all. Mendes had grown into a more complete challenger, and he was no longer relying on wrestling as his only way into the fight. He could stand with Aldo long enough to make the champion answer back instead of simply shutting him down.

Most predictions still favored Aldo, and his title run gave people every reason to trust him. Yet UFC 179 had a different pull: fans wanted to see whether Mendes had improved enough to make the old result feel outdated. That is why the fight still earns respect now. Mendes pushed Aldo into a real battle, and Aldo showed that his greatness could survive more than clean dominance.

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen I

Silva came into UFC 117 with the kind of calm that made opponents look beaten before the fight really started. Sonnen refused to play along. He made the buildup louder, then made the fight ugly in the exact way Silva’s fans feared: pressure, takedowns, long minutes without the champion’s usual control. Silva was still the favorite, but Sonnen gave people a reason to doubt. That is why experts still talk about this fight with such respect.

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson I

By UFC 165, Jones had reached the point where opponents often looked like they were reacting to him rather than fighting their own fight. His reach, timing, elbows, kicks, and clinch work usually made the cage feel like his space. Gustafsson changed that feeling: he had the height, boxing, footwork, and takedown defense to make Jones work without his usual comfort.

Most predictions still favored Jones, and that made sense. He was the champion, the better-known finisher, and the fighter with more ways to win. Still, Gustafsson gave fans a reason to watch closely instead of waiting for the usual answer. Today, experts remember UFC 165 as the night Jones kept the belt, but lost the idea that nobody could meet him on even ground.

Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald II

Lawler entered UFC 189 as a champion who could lose rounds and still make every minute feel unsafe for the other guy. That was part of his danger: he never needed the fight to look clean to stay in it. MacDonald brought the opposite feeling. He looked measured, patient, and disciplined enough to pull Lawler away from the kind of exchanges where the champion felt most alive.

That made the predictions interesting. Lawler had the belt and the tougher reputation, but MacDonald looked like the kind of challenger who could win by staying calm longer. The fight is now treated as a classic because it shows how fragile a good plan can become in a title fight. MacDonald seemed close to solving the problem, and Lawler kept making the problem worse.

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk I

The only women’s title fight on this list, but it’s here for a reason. Zhang was still showing what her title reign could become, while Jędrzejczyk was trying to prove that her best years had not simply turned into history. The odds leaned toward Zhang, but Joanna’s experience made that feel like a cautious prediction rather than a safe one. She had seen too many title rounds and solved too many opponents to look like a routine challenger.

What makes the fight hold up now is how little it needed outside drama. The tension came from the work itself: Zhang kept pushing her claim as champion, and Joanna kept refusing to let the old standard disappear. That is why experts still place it among the best title fights in MMA. It earned that status on the same terms as the others here: pace, skill, pressure, and the feeling that neither fighter had any easy way out.

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