Fri. Jul 3rd, 2026
BKFC Liberty Brawl

BKFC Liberty Brawl weigh-in results from Philadelphia

By Eric Kowal 1 hour ago

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins on Thursday ahead of Friday’s BKFC Liberty Brawl fight card from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Fighting in the Main Event at Liberty Brawl for the vacant BKFC Lightweight World Title, Undefeated and #2 Ranked Pound-for-Pound Fighter Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout, (5-0), of Las Cruces, NM faces #1 Divisionally Ranked Lightweight and Former World Champion Ben ‘The Bomber’ Bonner, (5-2), of Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

Co-headlining, BKFC Female Fighting Legend, Britain Hart, (10-3), of Bedford, VA defends her BKFC Strawweight World Title against #1 Divisionally Ranked and Undefeated Challenger Sarah ‘TNT’ Shell, (3-0), of Chandler, AZ.

Competing in the Feature Fight at Liberty Brawl, arch-rivals; Undefeated Philly Sports Fan Favorite Johnny ‘Cannoli’ Garbarino, (4-0, 4 KOs) and Former Two-Time BKFC World Champion and #5 Ranked Mike ‘The Marine’ Richman, (8-3), of Rosemount, MN will clash in the middleweight division.

BKFC Liberty Brawl weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout, 154.8lbs. vs. Ben ‘The Bomber’ Bonner, 155lbs. – Vacant BKFC Lightweight World Championship
Britain Hart (C), 114.4 vs. Sarah Shell, 114.6 – BKFC Women’s Strawweight World Championship
Johnny ‘Cannoli’ Garbarino, 175.8 vs. Mike ‘The Marine’ Richman, 177.4
Cody Russell, 177.6 vs. Jake Bostwick, 175.2
Zed Montanez, 157.4 vs. Matt Maestas, 154.6
Matthew Turnbull, 151.8 vs. Brandon Honsvick, 152
Lex Ludlow, 204.8 vs. Drew Nolan, 204.4
Anthony Pagan, 148.6 vs. Zach Pannell, 148
BKFC One-Round War

Prelims

Pat Sullivan, 159.6 vs. Ruben Arroyo, 159.2
Nicholas Willey, 185.2 vs. Eric Westbury, 183.6
Malon Griffin, 163.8 vs. Billy Graves, 164.2

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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