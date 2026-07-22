BKB President David Tetreault on turning promotion into sports entertainment entity

Interview with David Tetreault

BKB President David Tetreault recaps his successful BKB 56 event last weekend, which saw the successful debut of boxing star Victor Ortiz. Tetreault also spoke about joining BKB over a year ago, a notable UK boxing star they plan on announcing soon and what some of the big changes he’s made with the promotion.

“The challenge was internally to really talk up everybody. Get them to understand that the team is playing a different game. The game is now we’re not longer a regional promoter, we’re a sports entertainment entity. In being one, we have to really work closely with the way we connect with audience. We have to be in bigger and better arenas, with better matched fights.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports