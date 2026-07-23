Undefeated Prospect Jaida Harshman Set to Face Veteran Cara Greenwell at LFA 237

The Legacy Fighting Alliance’s return to Wisconsin will feature a compelling strawweight matchup as undefeated prospect Jaida Harshman takes on experienced veteran Cara Greenwell at LFA 237: Lee vs. Tardio on Friday, July 24, at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The bout is scheduled for the preliminary card of an event that will air live on VICE TV.

For Harshman, the contest represents another opportunity to build momentum early in her professional career. The rising strawweight enters the matchup with a perfect 1-0 professional record after a successful promotional debut. Now, she faces her toughest test to date in Greenwell, who brings four professional bouts of experience and a willingness to engage in high-paced exchanges.

Greenwell (2-2) will be looking to play spoiler against one of LFA’s emerging prospects. While her record sits at an even .500, the experience gap could prove significant against a fighter still in the infancy of her professional career. A victory over an unbeaten prospect would provide Greenwell with valuable momentum and potentially reestablish her as a contender in the regional strawweight scene.

Stylistically, the matchup presents an intriguing clash between youth and experience. Harshman has the confidence that comes with an undefeated start, while Greenwell has already navigated both victories and setbacks as a professional. Those experiences often become invaluable in closely contested fights, particularly under the bright lights of a nationally televised LFA event.

The bout is part of an 11-fight card headlined by an international bantamweight showdown between Bolivia’s Carlos Tardio and Brazil’s Mackson Lee. LFA 237 also features several rising prospects across multiple weight classes as the promotion continues its reputation as one of mixed martial arts’ premier developmental organizations.

For Harshman, another victory would keep her unbeaten record intact while continuing her climb through one of MMA’s deepest women’s divisions. For Greenwell, the stakes are equally significant, as a win over an undefeated prospect could mark a turning point in her career and provide a springboard toward bigger opportunities within the promotion.

When the cage door closes in La Crosse on July 24, both athletes will have plenty to gain, making their strawweight clash one of the more intriguing prospect-versus-veteran matchups on the LFA 237 lineup.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.