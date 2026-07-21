Tawanchai Relinquishes ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title, Elevating Nico Carrillo To Undisputed World Champion

ONE Championship (ONE) today announced that Tawanchai PK Saenchai has officially vacated the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title. The Thai superstar announced the news at a press conference in Bangkok.

Consequently, reigning ONE Interim Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Nico “King of the North” Carrillo has been elevated to the status of undisputed ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion.

Tawanchai vacates the throne following a nearly four-year reign that cemented him as one of the most dynamic strikers on the planet. By relinquishing the gold, the Thai superstar closes a monumental chapter of his career in which he consistently delivered blockbuster action and showcased the highest levels of “the art of eight limbs” to ONE’s global audience.

Nico Carrillo, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion, stated: “No disrespect to Tawanchai, but it’s about time. At the end of the day, the division needs to stay active and needs a champion defending the belt. I’m glad ONE Championship is doing the right thing. The fans need this. When Tawanchai is fit and ready, he’ll be first in line to fight for the belt again.”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai, former ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion, stated: “Throughout my reign as champion, I felt so happy and honored to defend my belt in front of fans all over the world. This belt cost me a lot to earn – so much exhaustion, pressure, and so many sacrifices. Every athlete dreams of holding onto their title for as long as possible, and I’m no exception. But after taking time to reflect, especially regarding my injury, I am officially announcing that I am vacating my World Championship title today. I want to give the interim champion and the top-ranked contenders the chance to chase their dreams.”

With the crown officially passed, Carrillo takes complete control of the featherweight Muay Thai division. The Scottish powerhouse captured the interim gold with a unanimous decision victory over Shadow Mavinn at ONE Fight Night 40 this past February.

Now reigning as the undisputed divisional king, Carrillo ushers in a new era at the top of one of the most talent-rich weight classes in the sport.