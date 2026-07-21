How MMA Judges Actually Score A Fight

Few things in sport spark as much fury as a bad MMA decision. A fighter appears to dominate for fifteen minutes, the final horn sounds, and the judges hand the win to the other corner, leaving the arena howling.

Yet the scoring is not the coin toss it can look like. Judges follow a strict, written system with a clear order of priorities, and knowing how it works turns most baffling verdicts into something you can follow, and occasionally still disagree with for good reason.

Three People, One Fight

Every professional bout is watched by three judges, each seated on a different side of the cage. They score independently, never conferring, and their separate cards are only combined once the fight is over.

The framework they use is the ten-point must system, borrowed wholesale from boxing. The winner of each round must receive ten points, and the loser gets nine or fewer, which sounds simple until you try to define what winning a round actually means in a sport that mixes striking, wrestling and submissions. The system was never designed for cage fighting, and it was adopted early on mainly because commissions already knew it from boxing, a compromise the sport has argued about ever since.

That built-in subjectivity is why close fights are so hard to call in advance, and why the method of victory draws such lively betting markets at sites such as Richard casino promo code. A wager on a fighter winning by decision ultimately rests on how three human beings read the same fifteen minutes, which is rarely as obvious as it feels from the couch.

Scoring A Single Round

Judges do not simply tally who looked busier. The unified rules set out specific criteria, and, importantly, they must be applied in a fixed order of priority rather than weighed all at once.

The hierarchy runs from most to least important like this:

Effective striking and grappling — the primary factor, covering strikes and grappling that actually land with effect.

Effective aggression — considered only if the first category is genuinely even, rewarding a fighter pressing forward with purpose.

Control of the fighting area — the last resort, used only when striking, grappling and aggression are all level.

The order matters enormously, because a judge is not meant to reach aggression unless the effective striking and grappling are truly equal. In practice the vast majority of rounds are decided on that first criterion alone, which is exactly as the rules intend. The guidance is also careful to note that a nine is not automatic for the loser, since a judge is meant to ask whether that fighter was trying to win the round or merely surviving it.

The Points Behind Each Round

Once a judge decides who won a round, the next question is by how much, and that is where the numbers come in. The scoreline attached to a round carries a surprising amount of meaning.

Score What it means 10-9 A competitive round with a clear but not dominant winner, by far the most common 10-8 A dominant round marked by impact, control and duration, now scored more often since 2017 10-7 An almost total beating, near a stoppage, so rare it appears once or twice a year at most 10-10 An even round, technically allowed but strongly discouraged and almost never used

The four scores are not evenly spread, since the standard 10-9 covers almost everything. The rare 10-7 puts this in perspective, as one large study of nearly eleven thousand judge-rounds found the score used only three times, underlining just how extreme a round must be to earn it.

Impact, Dominance And Duration

The trickiest call is the 10-8, and a major rewrite of the criteria in 2017 tried to pin it down. Judges are now told to weigh three things together, namely impact, dominance and duration, and a round that shows all three should be a 10-8 rather than a routine 10-9.

Impact means visible damage or a clear effect on the opponent, dominance means controlling the action with little coming back, and duration means sustaining that edge for a meaningful part of the five minutes. The change was designed to reward genuinely one-sided rounds that the old habit of scoring almost everything 10-9 had been quietly ignoring.

Adding The Cards Up To A Result

When the final round ends, each judge totals their card and a winner emerges from the combination of the three. The way those three cards agree or clash gives each type of decision its name.

The main outcomes a fan will hear announced are these:

Unanimous decision — all three judges score the fight for the same fighter, though not necessarily by the same totals.

Split decision — two judges favour one fighter and the third picks the opponent, the closest kind of win.

Majority decision — two judges score it for one fighter while the third calls it a draw.

Draw — the cards cancel out, arriving in unanimous, majority or split varieties, all of them uncommon.

Draws are genuinely rare in the sport, largely because judges are discouraged from scoring even rounds 10-10. With almost every round handed to one fighter or the other, the maths rarely lands on a perfect tie. One other twist can quietly swing a card, since a referee may dock a point for a foul such as an illegal strike or repeated fence-grabbing, turning a routine 10-9 into a 10-8 and occasionally deciding the whole fight.

Where Perception Beats Reality

Much of the anger at MMA judging comes from fans and judges watching the same round through different lenses. The broadcast fuels this by flashing a running count of significant strikes, which many viewers treat as the final word on who won.

The rules do not agree, because the criterion is effective striking, not merely frequent striking. A fighter who lands fewer but far heavier blows can and should win a round over someone throwing high volume with little behind it, since impact outranks raw numbers.

Grappling causes similar confusion, as a takedown looks decisive but is not automatically worth the round. What matters is what follows, so a fighter taken down who then lands the more damaging strikes from the bottom can still edge the round, a subtlety that regularly clashes with what the crowd thinks it just saw.

Why The Judges Still Get It Wrong

Even with a detailed rulebook, MMA history is littered with decisions that outraged almost everyone watching. The most infamous is arguably Jon Jones against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in 2020, where many observers felt Reyes had clearly taken the early rounds, only for all three judges to award the fight to Jones.

Such results endure because judging remains a human act of interpretation under the rules, not a mechanical readout. Three trained officials can watch an identical exchange and genuinely weigh its impact differently, which is how honest scorecards still diverge on the closest rounds.

This is also why calls for reform never quite fade, with ideas from half-point scoring to open scoring floated after every controversial night. The system is far more logical than an angry crowd believes, yet it leans on human judgement, and human judgement will always leave room to argue.

Verdict

MMA scoring is not the lottery it can seem in the heat of a bad result. Three judges score each round independently on the ten-point must system, prioritising effective striking and grappling above all, then aggression and cage control, before their cards combine into a unanimous, split or majority decision.

Once you know that impact outweighs volume and that a takedown is only as good as what follows, most verdicts start to make sense, even the ones you still hate. And since close fights are so genuinely unpredictable, anyone tempted to bet on how the judges will see it should treat it purely as entertainment and seek free, confidential support from services such as GamCare if it ever stops being fun.

FAQ

What system do MMA judges use to score fights?

The ten-point must system, borrowed from boxing. The winner of each round gets ten points and the loser nine or fewer, with three judges scoring every round independently from different sides of the cage.

What do MMA judges look for in a round?

Effective striking and grappling first, then effective aggression, then control of the cage. The order is strict, so aggression and control only matter when the striking and grappling are genuinely even.

What is the difference between a 10-9 and a 10-8 round?

A 10-9 is a competitive round with a clear winner. A 10-8 is dominant, requiring impact, dominance and duration together, and has been scored more often since the criteria were rewritten in 2017.

Why are so many MMA decisions controversial?

Because judging is human interpretation. Fans often equate strike counts or takedowns with winning, while the rules reward impact instead, so close rounds can be scored honestly yet very differently.

SPONSORED / AFFILIATE POST See Full Bio DISCLAIMER: We may receive commissions and other revenues from this article. We are a paid partner of organizations mentioned in this article.