Luke Lessei Cooks Up Unanimous Decision Win Over Mohamed Younes Rabah In Featherweight Muay Thai Clash

Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) ignited the iconic Lumpinee Stadium with ONE Fight Night 45: Lessei vs. Rabah, featuring a thrilling main event between two of the leading Muay Thai practitioners in the featherweight division.

In the headline attraction, American standout Luke Lessei served up an impressive striking display to score a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Algerian knockout artist “The Eagle” Mohamed Younes Rabah in their featherweight Muay Thai contest.

“The Eagle” swooped in early, dictating the first stanza with relentless forward pressure and testing the American’s defense with a left head kick. However, Lessei quickly adapted in the second round. Elevating his aggression, “The Chef” began to showcase his slick technical brilliance, finding clean openings through Rabah’s powerful guard.

The action fully shifted in the final round when Lessei detonated a crisp left hand that visibly stunned the Algerian. Entirely in his element, the elusive American remained frustratingly smooth until the final bell, outmaneuvering Rabah to cook up a convincing win on the judges’ scorecards.

In the co-main event, Thai star Suablack Tor Pran49 engineered a spectacular come-from-behind victory, surviving early adversity to secure a second-round knockout victory over Scottish phenom Stephen Irvine in their flyweight Muay Thai clash.

The action was frantic from the opening bell. While Suablack initiated the firefight with blistering boxing combinations, Irvine set the pace with thudding kicks and applied immense pressure. The Scottish powerhouse successfully trapped his foe against the ropes and capitalized on the momentum, detonating a massive right hand that dropped the Thai and left him dazed as the first round expired.

Sensing a finish, Irvine aggressively jumped right back on the hunt in the second frame. However, Suablack masterfully weathered the storm and turned the tide in the blink of an eye. The Thai striker unleashed a heavy punch to floor his surging opponent, which completely shifted the bout’s landscape. Although the Scot showed incredible grit to make it back to his feet, Suablack immediately closed the show, threading a devastating counter left elbow that put Irvine down for good.

ONE Fight Night 45 Results

Luke Lessei def. Mohamed Younes Rabah via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Suablack Tor Pran49 def. Stephen Irvine via KO (elbow) at 1:39 of round two (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Antonio Cesar def. Lito Adiwang via unanimous decision (MMA – flyweight)

Anastasia Nikolakakos def. Jihin Radzuan via split decision (MMA – atomweight)

Dmitrii Kovtun def. Felipe Lobo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Lee Seung Cheol def. Bokang Masunyane via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)

Black Panther def. Sean Climaco via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Victoria Souza def. Ayaka Miura via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)

Ruslan Satiev def. Sanzhar Zakirov via unanimous decision (MMA – flyweight)

Performance Bonus Winners

Suablack Tor Pran49 (US$50,000)