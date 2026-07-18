Sat. Jul 18th, 2026
PFL Austin

PFL Austin weigh-in results – Eblen vs. Kasanganay

By Report 4 minutes ago

The official weigh-ins for PFL Austin have concluded, and the event is set for July 18 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The PFL Interim Middleweight World Championship is on the line as #1 Johnny “Pressure” Eblen meets #3 Impa “Tshilobo” Kasanganay on Saturday night in the main event. Eblen, former Bellator World Champion weighed in at 184.2 lbs while 2023 PFL World Tournament Champion, Kasanganay tipped the scales at 183.0 lbs.

In the co-main event, England’s Lewis McGrillen meets Brazil’s Rafael do Nascimento. “The McGrizzler” weighed in at 135.6 lbs while “Mulisha” weighed in at 135.4 lbs.

Featherweights Caolan “The Don” Loughran and Julio Arce hit the scales at 144.8 lbs and 145.4 lbs respectively. Rounding out the main card, #3Jesus “El Mudo” Pinedo weighed in at 146.8 lbs, missing the featherweight limit while Joey “El Cazador” Ruquet clocked in at 144.6 lbs. The fight is now a catchweight bout at 147 lbs.

The PFL Austin full card weights can be seen below.

Updated PFL Austin Main Card:
Moody Center – Austin, Texas
July 18 | 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
ESPN2 (U.S.)

Interim PFL Middleweight World Championship Main Event: #1-Johnny Eblen (184.2 lbs) vs. #3-Impa Kasanganay (183.0 lbs)

Bantamweight Co-Main Event: Lewis McGrillen (135.6 lbs) vs. Rafael do Nascimento (135.4 lbs)

Featherweight Bout: Caolan Loughran (144.8 lbs) vs. Julio Arce (145.4 lbs)

Catchweight Bout (147 lbs): #3-Jesus Pinedo (146.8 lbs)* vs. Joey Ruquet (144.6 lbs)
*denotes missed weight

Preliminary Card:
Moody Center – Austin, Texas
July 18 | 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT
ESPN APP (U.S.)

Lightweight Bout: Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.8 lbs) vs. Gamid Khizriev (155.6 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Andrea Vazquez (125.2 lbs) vs. Aleksandra Savicheva (124.8 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mia Grawe (125.8 lbs) vs. Ashley Thiner (125.8 lbs)

Catchweight Bout (150 lbs): Jackson Glass (148.8 lbs) vs. Zak Flessas (149.4 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Borena Tsertsvadze (125.6 lbs) vs. Victoria Alba (125.2 lbs)

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