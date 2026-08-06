Conor McGregor has surgery to repair damaged knee

UFC star Conor McGregor has undergone surgery to repair the knee he damaged early in his UFC 329 headlining fight against Max Holloway.

“Surgery went excellent!” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “I am confident!”

The former two-division UFC champion suffered what appeared to be a a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee just over a minute into the fight, forcing an early stoppage and ending his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

The injury marks another significant setback for the 38-year-old, who has battled multiple major injuries throughout his career. Despite the lengthy rehabilitation expected after ACL surgery, McGregor said he intends to return to competition during UFC International Fight Week in 2027.

UFC CEO Dana White has indicated McGregor is likely to be sidelined for around a year, while the Irish star has already begun focusing on his rehabilitation and remains confident he will compete again.

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