Thu. Aug 6th, 2026
Conor McGregor, UFC 329

Conor McGregor has surgery to repair damaged knee

By Eric Kowal 3 hours ago

UFC star Conor McGregor has undergone surgery to repair the knee he damaged early in his UFC 329 headlining fight against Max Holloway.

“Surgery went excellent!” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “I am confident!”

The former two-division UFC champion suffered what appeared to be a a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee just over a minute into the fight, forcing an early stoppage and ending his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

The injury marks another significant setback for the 38-year-old, who has battled multiple major injuries throughout his career. Despite the lengthy rehabilitation expected after ACL surgery, McGregor said he intends to return to competition during UFC International Fight Week in 2027.

UFC CEO Dana White has indicated McGregor is likely to be sidelined for around a year, while the Irish star has already begun focusing on his rehabilitation and remains confident he will compete again.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags:

You may also like

Invicta FC 14 Weigh-In Photos

Aspen Ladd makes BKB debut against Bianca Daimoni in Miami

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
Allan Nascimento

UFC fighter Allan Nascimento found dead of an apparent heart attack at age 34

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Ian Heinisch

Former UFC middleweight Ian Heinisch previews BK Ice Wars on August 8th

By James Lynch 2 days ago
Dana White

Who Will Replace Dana White When He Retires? The UFC’s Biggest Leadership Question Looms Over the Future of MMA

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Logan Storley, PFL Sioux Falls

Logan Storley enters pretrial diversion program, sexual assault charges dropped

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland Saves Friend from Drowning After Dramatic Cliff Jump Scare

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago