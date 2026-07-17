BKFC 91 weigh-in results from Naples, Italy – 3 titles on the line

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s BKFC 91 fight card from Arena Flegrea in Naples, Italy.

In the main event, Lorenzo Hunt and Walter Pugliesi will meet for the promotion’s inaugural Ironweight World Championship at 210 lbs.

In the co-main event slot, Ernesto Papa and Jindrich Bytrus will throw down for the BKFC European Cruiserweight Championship.

A third title is on the line earlier in the evening when Tomas Melis and Toni Estorer meet for the BKFC European Light Heavyweight Championship.

BKFC 91 weigh-ins results below:

Main Card

Lorenzo Hunt, 210lbs. vs. Walter Pugliesi, 209.9lbs. – BKFC Inaugural Ironweight World Championship

Ernesto Papa, 204.5 vs. Jindrich Bytrus, 199.5 – BKFC European Cruiserweight Championship

Tomas Melis, 184.3 vs. Toni Estorer, 184.2 – BKFC European Light Heavyweight Championship

Enzo Tobbia, 175.3 vs. Danny Christie, 174.2

Jimmy Sweeney, 154.8 vs. Nicholas Vescio, 154.3

Andrea Bicchi, 189.8 vs. Leonardo Damiani, 185.7

Marco Guistarini, 144.5 vs. Dan Chapman, 145.7

Dominik Herold, 205.4 vs. Arbi Chakaev, 206

Gianni Melillo, 180.7 vs. Dawid Chylinski, 180.7

Pawel Werszynin, 185.6 vs. Ramy Elsayes, 185.6

Prelims

Charli Marta, 155.1 vs. Christian Sabbatini, 152.1

Cristian Brinzan, 175.7 vs. Marco Saccaro, 175.8

Gugliemo Gicco, 144.5 vs. Antonio Moscatiello, 145.3

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