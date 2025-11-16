Lorenzo Hunt reclaims title with first-round BKFC 84 main event knockout

Palm Desert, CA (Nov. 15, 2025) – The legendary Lorenzo Hunt reclaimed his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Light-Heavyweight World Title with a stunning, come-from-behind victory over Josh “D-Day” Dyer in the Main Event of BKFC 84 on Saturday night at the sold-out Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA.

“The Juggernaut” Hunt, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest bare-knuckle fighters of all time, picked himself up off the canvas twice and rallied for the jaw-dropping knockout with just one second remaining in the opening round of his highly anticipated rematch with Dyer. Hunt and Dyer first met at BKFC 17 in 2021, with Hunt winning by technical knockout in the fifth round.

The Jacksonville, FL product Hunt is now 12-2 in his BKFC career and called out BKFC King of Violence “Platinum” Mike Perry in his post-fight interview at the jam-packed Acrisure Arena: “I need you to understand that I am the best bare-knuckle fighter in the world; I will figure out a way. Now I need to know — who is really the King of Violence? It’s me, Mike Perry! Fight me, Mike Perry! I want a third belt, and I want it from you!”

Dyer, a product of Sioux Falls, SD, was defending the BKFC World Light-Heavyweight Title for the first time. He is now 5-2, 2 NC in his BKFC career. Saturday’s event aired LIVE worldwide on DAZN.

Undefeated Canadian middleweight contender Drew “Wild Boy” Stuve climbed to 4-0 with a hard-fought decision over Zeb “CWB” Vincent in Saturday’s Co-Main Event. Two judges scored the fight 49-46 and one had it 48-47, all in favor of the Edmonton, AB product.

Stuve, who accepted this fight as a short-notice replacement last week, called out BKFC Middleweight World Champion David “Redneck” Mundell in his post-fight interview: “Give me a full camp and I’ll cause problems for ‘Redneck.’ I’m 4-0 and have to be at the top of the rankings now.” Vincent, who hails from Wyandotte County, KS, is now 3-3 under the BKFC banner.

Former UFC star Aspen Ladd was sensational in her BKFC premiere. Competing in the BKFC 84 Featured Fight, the Pollock Pines, CA featherweight sent Shyanna Bintliff to the canvas three times en route to the knockout stoppage with just one second left in the opening round.

Ladd called out both BKFC Women’s Flyweight World Champion Christine “Misfit” Ferea, who was sitting ringside, and BKFC Women’s Featherweight World Champion Jessica “The Black Widow” Borga in her post-fight interview: “I’m here for a reason. I’m here because I want hardware. I want to be the best, I want to fight the best. Give me Christine, give me Borga; I want to fight the baddest (expletives) you’ve got.” Bintliff, who represents San Antonio, TX, is now 2-2.

On the BKFC 84 broadcast on DAZN, BKFC Founder/President David Feldman announced that BKFC will make its long-awaited Australian premiere with BKFC 86 in Townsville, Queensland on Jan. 17 with more information forthcoming.

Here are some highlights from David Feldman’s post-fight press conference:

Knockout of the Night: Lorenzo Hunt.

Fight of the Night: Drew Stuve vs. Zeb Vincent.

Performance of the Night: David Diaz.

Balls of the Night: Cody Vidal.

On BKFC 84: “Sold-out crowd tonight — 7,250 people in attendance. Our first show in Palm Desert and it was a great show. We showed everybody here that bare knuckle is the real deal and it’s the best thing in the (expletive) world — it really, truly is, because we have the baddest men and women on the planet, and we showed that tonight.”

Enkhtur Bayartsogt made history as the first fighter from Mongolia to compete with BKFC on Saturday and rose to the occasion with a stunning, 22-second stoppage victory over Ryan “Ryu” Petersen. Peterson, a product of Humboldt County, CA, is now 3-2 under the BKFC banner. “Big” John McCarthy was the referee in charge of this lightning-quick welterweight matchup — the first BKFC fight of his historic combat sports career.

Unbeaten Long Beach, CA cruiserweight Iman “Stross” Williams improved to 2-0 with a second straight stoppage victory at the expense of Lewis “Sweet Lew” Glover in the opening bout of the night. The end came at 1:35 in the second frame. Williams is the son of former World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization world champion Jeremy Williams. Glover, who hails from Savannah, GA, is now 1-2 under the BKFC banner.

Huntington Beach, CA light-heavyweight Cody “The Knuckle Maniac” Vidal improved to 3-1-1 following his back-and-forth battle with David “Thunder” Simpson. Vidal picked himself up off the canvas and rallied for the knockout 43 seconds into the fifth round. All of Vidal’s wins have come by stoppage. The Smith Center, KS product Simpson falls to 4-5 in defeat.

Paulo “Ze Doido” Games earned his second straight victory with a third-round technical knockout at the expense of Evgenii “The Sailor” Kurdanov. The stoppage came at the conclusion of the third round. The Brazilian-born Coconut Creek, FL welterweight Games is now 2-1 in the Squared Circle, with both of his wins coming by stoppage. Kurdanov, a Russian-born product of Los Angeles, is now 5-2 in his bare knuckle fighting career.

Los Angeles bantamweight David “El Perro Necio” Diaz smashed his way to 3-1-1 in the Squared Circle with a third-round technical knockout victory over Justyn Martinez. The bout was stopped with two seconds remaining in the third frame after Martinez was floored for a third time. Martinez, who represents Wichita, KS, is now 2-6 under the BKFC banner.

Mount Vernon, WA’s Juan Figuerva turned heads in his BKFC premiere as he sent Caleb “Panda” Avila to the canvas three times to the first-round finish in their heavyweight matchup. The fight was stopped with five seconds left in the opening stanza. Avila, who represents Valley Center, CA, is now 1-2 in his BKFC career.

BKFC 84 Results

Lorenzo Hunt def. Josh Dyer via KO in Round 1 (1:59) – Wins BKFC Light Heavyweight World Title

Drew Stuve def. Zeb Vincent via Unanimous Decision (49-46×2, 48-47)

Aspen Ladd def. Shyanna Bintliff via KO in Round 1 (1:59)

Cody Vidal def. David Simpson via KO in Round 5 (0:43)

Paulo Games def. Evgenii Kurdanov via TKO in Round 3 (2:00)

David Diaz def. Justyn Martinez via TKO in Round 3 (1:58)

Enkhtur Bayartsogt def. Ryan Petersen via TKO in Round 1 (0:22)

Juan Figuerva def. Caleb Avila via TKO in Round 1 (1:55)

Iman Williams def. Lewis Glover via TKO in Round 2 (1:35)