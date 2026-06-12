GLORY COLLISION 9 Weigh-In Results | GLORY World Titles on the Line

GLORY Heavyweight World Championship plus an 8-Man 1-Night Grand Prix to determine the new GLORY Light Heavyweight World Champion at COLLISION 9

All fighters weighed-in today ahead GLORY COLLISION 9 this Saturday, June 13, from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands. All fighter made weight for their respective bouts and the final fight card is now confirmed.

The newly crowned ‘King of Kickboxing’ Mory Kromah (37-3-1, 21 KO) will make the first defense of his GLORY heavyweight world title against Serbia’s Milos Cvjeticanin (19-5, 10 KO) in the main event.

It is unfinished business between these two superstars after Cvjeticanin suffered an injury which ruled him out of facing Kromah for the title in the finals of the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament. Now the collision course is set for June 13.

A new GLORY light heavyweight world champion will be crowned at COLLISION 9 as eight of the division’s most exciting fighters go head-to-head in an unmissable one-night Grand Prix style tournament. To claim the vacant crown, the winner must battle through a gauntlet of top contenders and win three fights in one night.

In the first round of matches, power puncher Cem Caceres (20-3, 14 KO) meets the in-form Mohammed Hamdi (22-4, 10 KO), the always exciting Bahram Rajabzadeh (73-6, 65 KO) takes on former title contender Mohamed Touchassie (20-3, 14 KO), perennial contender Luis Tavares (65-11, 21 KO) goes up against former middleweight champion Donovan Wisse (23-2, 10 KO), and ‘The TimeBomb’ Michael Boapeah (23-6-1, 9 KO) faces the former two-time champ Artem Vakhitov (22-7, 8 KO).

Croatian star Antonio Plazibat (23-5, 16 KO) returns to action and will face Belgian Moroccan Anis Bouzid (49-5, 37 KO) in a bout that pits two of the top five ranked heavyweights against one another.

If that wasn’t enough, COLLISION 9 will also feature a host of GLOY favourites like Berjan Peposhi (32-8, 16 KO), Deniz Demirkapu (17-5, 11 KO), Serkan Ozcaglayan (49-11, 36 KO), Figuereido Landman (14-2, 12 KO), and Iliass Hammouche (34-9, 7 KO) to make it one of the most stacked GLORY cards ever.

COLLISION 9 will be live on pay-per-view on KIJK in the Netherlands plus international PPV on DAZN, Triller, and PPV.com. For full global broadcast listings please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.

GLORY COLLISION 9 – WEIGHT IN RESULTS

Main Event | GLORY Heavyweight World Championship

(C) Mory Kromah (105.1 kg/232 lbs) vs. #1 Milos Cvjetićanin (102 kg/225 lbs)

Heavyweight

#3 Antonio Plazibat (124.1 kg/ 274 lbs) vs. #4 Anis Bouzid (113.6 kg/250 lbs)

Light Heavyweight

Mesud Selimovic (92 kg/203 lbs) vs. Iliass Hammouche (92.1 kg/203 lbs)

LHW Grand Prix | Quarter Final 4

Michael Boapeah (94.2 kg/208 lbs) vs. Artem Vakhitov (94.5 kg/208 lbs)

LHW Grand Prix | Quarter Final 3

Luis Tavares (94 kg/207 lbs) vs. Donovan Wisse (93.8 kg/207 lbs)

LHW Grand Prix | Quarter Final 2

Bahram Rajabzadeh (94 kg/207 lbs) vs. Mohamed Touchassie (94.8 kg/209 lbs)

LHW Grand Prix | Quarter Final 1

Cem Caceres (94.6 kg/209 lbs) vs. Mohammed Hamdi (95 kg/209 lbs)

Catchweight 67 kg (148 lb)

Berjan Peposhi (66.9 kg/147 lbs) vs. Deniz Demirkapu (67 kg/148 lbs)

LHW GP Reserve Fight

Serkan Ozcaglayan (91.6 kg/202 lbs) vs. Jimmy Livinus (94.4 kg/208 lbs)

Welterweight

Mehdi Ait El Hadj (76.9 kg/170 lbs) vs. Figuereido Landman (76.8 kg/169 lbs)

Featherweight

Andre Santos (64.9 kg/143 lbs) vs. Lounis Saing (64.9 kg/143 lbs)