BKFC debuts Ironweight Division with Inaugural Title Bout

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the debut of the Ironweight Division from 205lbs. to 225lbs. launching with the Inaugural World Title Matchup at BKFC 91 in Naples, Italy between BKFC’s #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter, Lorenzo ‘The Juggernaut’ Hunt, (13-2), of Cleveland, OH fighting out of Jacksonville, FL and Undefeated Italian Warrior, Walter ‘Kraken’ Pugliesi, (2-0), of Arcona, Italy.

“In addition to Lorenzo Hunt and Walter Pugliesi we have a large number of fighters who are more comfortable competing in the range of 205 to 225,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “The Ironweight division will start at BKFC-91 with the crowning of our new champion and we will have a number of exciting fights announced in the Ironweight Division for our upcoming shows in the second half of 2026. We’re committed to growing the division in the most competitive and action-packed battles we can make.”

Continued Feldman about BKFC-91, “We’re thrilled to promote our third event in Italy for the phenomenal Italian BKFC fans headlined by this can’t miss fight. Our last two shows in Italy were smashing successes in front of sold-out crowds and we encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance for this event.”

“Lorenzo Hunt is a true BKFC Icon, a two-division, three-time world champion who has fought under our banner for seven years against the toughest and best bare-knuckle fighters in the world while creating true viral clips with his unbelievable victories. However, Walter Pugliesi is coming off a tremendous first round knockout at our show in Rome last October and he’s more than ready for this world title challenge in his native land.”

BKFC-91 emanates from the Arena Flegea in Naples, Italy. Tickets are Now On-Sale and can be purchased online at BKFC. The Arena Flegea is located at Viale J.F. Kennedy 54, 80125, 80125 NAPOLI NA. The event will also be broadcast internationally as part of the BKFC+ Subscription for $7.99 per month on the BKFC App – The Best Value in Combat Sports.

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Lorenzo Hunt won his third BKFC World Title, recapturing the light-heavyweight title in remarkable fashion against champion Josh Dyer on November 15, 2025. Hunt, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest bare-knuckle fighters of all time, picked himself up off the canvas twice and rallied for the jaw-dropping knockout with just one second remaining in the opening round of his highly anticipated rematch with Dyer. Hunt and Dyer first met at BKFC 17 in 2021, with Hunt winning by technical knockout in the fifth round.

Most recently Hunt defended his world title against BKFC Middleweight World Champion David Mundell with a fourth-round stoppage at KnuckleMania VI on February 7, 2026 in front of a sold-out crowd of over 18,000 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Additional victories for Hunt in his illustrious BKFC career include Chris Camozzi (cruiserweight title at BKFC-50), Mike Richman (KnuckleMania III), Quentin Henry (BKFC-30), Joe Riggs (BKFC-30) and Hector Lombard (BKFC-22).

Highly touted Walter Pugliesi returns to battle following a show-stopping first round knockout of Karl Thompson at BKFC-83 on October 25, 2025 in Rome, Italy. The Italian fan favorite’s debut came with a dominant decision over Dominik Herald on April 25, 2025 at BKFC-73 in Florence, Italy.