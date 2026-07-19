Lorenzo Hunt makes history, first three-division BKFC champion

Lorenzo Hunt made history Saturday night by becoming the first three-division Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) World Champion defeating Walter “The Kraken” Pugliesi in their BKFC-91 main event matchup for the inaugural BKFC Ironweight World Title at the sold-out Arena Flegrea in Naples, Italy.

THREE DIVISIONS HAVE CROWNED THE SAME KING 🤴 LORENZO HUNT STANDS ALONE. 👑#BKFC91 pic.twitter.com/SerBJufInc — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 18, 2026

“The Juggernaut” Hunt, who entered fight night as #1 on the BKFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings, picked himself up off the canvas in the opening round and rallied for the fourth-round stoppage over the previously unbeaten Pugliesi. Time of the finish was 1:09.

Representing Jacksonville, FL, with the win, upped his record to 14-2. Pugliesi, a product of Milan, Italy, is now 2-1 under the BKFC banner.

Hunt called out BKFC superstar “Platinum” Mike Perry,who was seated ringside, in his post-fight interview before the two squared off in the Squared Circle: “In order to be the best in the world — to be the face of the organization that I’ve worked so hard for — me and ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry need to get in this ring and sort out who is the King of BKFC.”

Jindrich Byrtus, the 21-year-old sensation from Opava, Czech Republic, won the inaugural BKFC European Cruiserweight Title in Saturday’s Co-Main Event by beating Ernesto “Big 20” Papa. Byrtus picked himself up off the canvas twice in the opening round and responded with a second-round knockdown of his own. Papa’s corner threw in the towel at the conclusion of the second stanza. Byrtus is now 11-2; Papa, who hails from Monsummano Terme, Italy, moves to 2-1.

Byrtus took aim at BKFC Cruiserweight World Champion Esteban “Mohawk” Rodriguez in his post-fight interview: “I only want to fight the best of the best at BKFC.”

In Saturday’s Feature Fight, the unbeaten Tomas Melis defeated Toni “Young Wolf” Estorer to win the inaugural BKFC European Light-Heavyweight Title. The stoppage came 25 seconds into the second round and followed a pair of knockdowns by the hands of Melis. Melis, who represents Žilina, Slovakia, now boasts a 6-0 record, while the Aachen, Germany fighter Estorer is now 5-3.

“It was God’s plan for me,” Melis said in his post-fight interview. “Thank you, Jesus,I’m coming for it all.”

BKFC 91 aired LIVE worldwide on The BKFC App.

BKFC Founder and President David Feldman joined the BKFC Broadcast Booth before Saturday’s Feature Fight.

On BKFC’s return to Italy: “I am so, so excited to be here. The fans came out and the guys fought their (expletive) off. The one language that everybody knows here is violence … I had a great speech for the fighters in the locker room, asking if they wanted to make extra money with the bonuses we give out like we always do, and they were the rowdiest we’ve ever had. This has been an unbelievable night.”

On BKFC’s World’s Baddest Man Tournament on Fox Nation: “Here it is, finally. Fox Nation are unbelievable partners — they’ve been so great to work with — and this is going to be a six-part documentary series with the final fight at the end of it.”

On BKFC 92 at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 29: “One of the most iconic baseball stadiums in the world and it’s going to be an amazing night. I’m so thrilled to be able to take this project that we’ve been working on for 10 years to Fenway Park in Boston.”

The middleweight fight between Carlisle, England’s Danny “The Bastard” Christie and Enzo “Osso Duro” Tobbia of Chioggia, Italy was declared a No Contest due to an illegal headlock and throw by Christie. The fight was stopped 27 seconds into the second round. Christie, who previously held BKFC United Kingdom Titles in the cruiserweight and light-heavyweight divisions, is now 5-3, 1 NC. Tobbia is now 1-1, 1 NC.

Sligo, Ireland lightweight Jimmy “The King” Sweeney upped his historic overall bare knuckle fighting record to 30-6 with a second-round technical knockout at the expense of Nicholas “The Underdog” Vescio. The stoppage came 22 seconds into the second stanza. The Milan, Italy product Vescio was making his BKFC debut.

Brescia, Italy light-heavyweight Leonardo “Ram” Damiani was spectacular in his BKFC premiere, picking himself up off the canvas four times before stopping former BKFC Cruiserweight World Title challenger Andrea “Italian Thunder” Bicchi. The Florence, Italy product Bicchi failed to answer the bell heading into the fourth round; he is now 4-4.

Dan “Indian Spice” Chapman of Maesteg, Wales picked himself up off the canvas and rallied for the stoppage over Marco “Barracuda” Giustarini eight seconds into the second round of their featherweight matchup. Chapman is now 7-1, while the Latina, Italy fighter Giustarini moves to 1-2.

Vienna, Austria cruiserweight Arbi “Borz” Chakaev smashed his way to 2-1 with a 44-second stoppage at the expense of Dominik “Rider” Herold. The Prague, Czech Republic fighter Herold is now 7-2.

Bari, Italy’s Gianni “The Punisher” Melillo turned heads in his BKFC premiere by stopping Dawid “Macho” Chylinski 47 seconds into the second round of their light-heavyweight battle. Chylinski, who hails from Black Country, England, is now 5-4, 1 NC.

Pawel “The Gorilla” Werszynin of Zgierz, Poland needed just 64 seconds to knock out Ramy Elsayes in light-heavyweight action. Werszynin is now 5-2. Elsayes, who represents Rome, Italy, was making his BKFC debut.

Rome, Italy’s Cristian Sabbatini defeated Charli Marta of Sânnicolau Mare, Romania via decision in their battle of debuting lightweights. Two judges agreed on 29-27 and one judge scored the contest 30-27, all for Sabbatini.

Padua, Italy product Cristian Brinzan won big in his BKFC debut by knocking out Marco Saccaro in the opening round of their middleweight bout. Time of the stoppage was 1:12. The Livorno, Italy fighter Saccaro was also making his BKFC debut.

Santa Maria, Italy featherweight Guglielmo “The Pitbull” Gicco was victorious in his BKFC debut, earning the decision over Antonio “Big Blind Fury” Moscatiello in the opening fight of the night. Two judges scored the fight 29-28 and one scored it 30-27, all for Gicco. Moscatiello, who hails from Milan, Italy, is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner.

BKFC 91 Results

Lorenzo Hunt def. Walter Pugliesi via KO in Round 4 (1:09) – Wins Inaugural BKFC Ironweight World Title

Jindric Byrtus def. Ernesto Papa via TKO in Round 2 (2:00) – Wins Inaugural BKFC European Cruiserweight Title

Tomas Melis def. Toni Estorer via TKO in Round 2 (0:25) Wins Inaugural BKFC European Light-Heavyweight Title

Danny Christie vs. Enzo Tobbia declared No Contest in Round 2 (0:27)

Jimmy Sweeney def. Nicholas Vescio via TKO in Round 2 (0:22)

Leonardo Damiani def. Andrea Bicchi via TKO in Round 3 (2:00)

Dan Chapman def. Marco Giustarini via KO in Round 2 (0:08)

Arbi Chakaev def. Dominik Herold via TKO in Round 1 (0:44)

Gianni Melillo def. Dawid Chylinski via TKO in Round 2 (0:47)

Pawel Werszynin def. Ramy Elsayes via KO in Round 1 (1:04)

Cristian Sabbatini def. Charli Marta via Unanimous Decision (29-27×2, 30-27

Cristian Brinzan def. Marco Saccaro via KO in Round 1 (1:12)

Guglielmo Gicco def. Antonio Moscatiello via Unanimous Decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

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