Johnny Eblen becomes Interim Middleweight World Champion at PFL Austin

PFL Austin has culminated at the Moody Center after an evening of elite mixed martial arts.

#IC Johnny Eblen (18-1) became the PFL Interim Middleweight World Champion in the main event at PFL Austin after closing the rivalry with #3 Impa “Tshilobo” Kasanganay (20-7) as he landed big punches to score a thrilling third round knockout. With the current World Champion, Costello van Steenis, who sat cage side, Eblen made it known that he plans to unify the division and right his wrongs from their first outing when “The Spaniard” snatched the title from the jaws of defeat back in July 2025.

In the co-main event, Rafael “Mulisha” do Nascimento (13-2) announced himself to the PFL Bantamweight division with a statement win over the Manchester marauder Lewis “The McGrizzla” McGrillen (12-2). The Brazilian was relentless as he took McGrillen’s back and locked in a slick rear naked choke to force the Englishman to tap out in the second round.

Elsewhere on the card, veteran Julio Arce (22-7) shut down Caolan “The Don” Loughran (11-4) and won via unanimous decision. It was a back-and-forth contest for all three rounds, but in the end, it was Arce who picked up the decision victory.

And in the main card opener, the always dangerous #3Jesus “El Mudo” Pinedo (26-8-1) returned to winning ways in Texas as he defeated Joey “El Cazador” Ruquet (10-5) via TKO in the opening round. With just seconds to go in the first round, Pinedo unloaded a flurry of punches that overwhelmed Ruquet, leading to the TKO finish. Mainstay of the featherweight division and still only 30-years-old, the Peruvian has his eyes set on returning to the top.

Full PFL Austin Main Card Results:

Johnny Eblen (18-1) defeated Impa Kasanganay (20-7) via KO (punches) at 2:39 in round three

Rafael do Nascimento (13-2) defeated Lewis McGrillen (12-2) via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:07 in round two

Julio Arce (22-7) defeated Caolan Loughran (11-4) via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Jesus Pinedo (26-8-1) defeated Joey Ruquet (10-5) via TKO (strikes) at 4:50 in round one

Preliminary Card Results:

Gamid Khizriev (5-0) defeated Biaggio Ali Walsh (4-2) via submission (twister) at 2:32 in round one

Aleksandra Savicheva (8-2) defeated Andrea Vazquez (8-4) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ashley Thiner (3-0) defeated Mia Grawe (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Jackson Glass (4-0) defeated Zak Flessas (2-2) via TKO (strikes) at 1:47 in round one

Victoria Alba (7-2) defeated Borena Tsertsvadze (6-2) via TKO (strikes) at 4:50 in round three

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