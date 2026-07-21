RIZIN and PFL Make MMA History with Featherweight Double Title Fight

RIZIN Fighting Federation and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) today jointly announced a ground-breaking cross-promotional championship fight for SUPER RIZIN.5, as reigning RIZIN Featherweight Champion Razhabali Shaidulloev faces American superstar and former world champion AJ McKee.

In an unprecedented main event, both the RIZIN Featherweight Championship and the PFL World Featherweight Championship will be placed on the line in the same fight.

One fight will decide two world championships.

One winner will leave the RIZIN ring carrying both belts.

Although fighters have previously entered another promotion to challenge for that organization’s championship, Shaidulloev versus McKee introduces an entirely new concept: a fight hosted by one promotion in which the championship belts of both organizations are simultaneously at stake.

It will be a meeting between two elite featherweights, two major international MMA organizations and two distinct approaches to combat sports.

Shaidulloev will enter the contest representing RIZIN as the division’s dominant champion. McKee will arrive as PFL’s most iconic star.

Both men will compete not only for victory, but also for the pride of their respective organizations and a unique place in mixed martial arts history.

The bout will be contested under RIZIN MMA Rules over three five-minute rounds at 66.0 kilograms.

RIZIN CEO NOBUYUKI SAKAKIBARA & PFL CEO JOHN MARTIN ON THE HISTORIC DOUBLE TITLE FIGHT

“We are truly delighted to join forces with PFL on an epoch-making initiative that will leave its mark on the history of combat sports worldwide.

“There have been several occasions in the past when a fighter has entered another organization and challenged for that promotion’s championship. This time, however, we are attempting something unprecedented: placing the championship belts of both organizations on the line in a single fight hosted by one promotion.

“RIZIN and PFL have different rules, regulations and approaches to presenting combat sports. By coming together and embracing those differences, we are opening the door to an entirely new world. I firmly believe this represents a historic and revolutionary step forward.

“RIZIN’s undisputed featherweight champion, Razhabali Shaidulloev, and one of the defining stars of PFL, AJ McKee, will collide with their reputations and the pride of their respective organizations at stake. This is nothing less than an MMA Big Bang.

“With the utmost respect for one another, let us fight with everything we have.”

— Nobuyuki Sakakibara, CEO of RIZIN Fighting Federation

“On September 10, we will make MMA history as AJ McKee is set to represent PFL at RIZIN 5 and headline against Razhabali Shaydullaev to determine the first-ever simultaneous champion between the two organizations and find out who truly is the best at 145 lbs.,” said John Martin, PFL CEO.

“When I became CEO at PFL, I made it my mission to bring together the best fighters and deliver the fights that the fans want to see. Now, with this extraordinary partnership, I can’t wait to honor that promise and bring a truly unique and fresh opportunity for the MMA community to enjoy.

For me, it will be a special experience as I get to throw my full support behind one fighter, and I’m looking forward to being cage side to watch the “Mercenary” bring the titles to PFL.”

— John Martin, CEO of Professional Fighters League

A LANDMARK COLLABORATION BETWEEN RIZIN AND PFL

The double title main event represents a major new chapter in the relationship between RIZIN and PFL, two organizations committed to creating opportunities for the world’s best fighters to compete across promotional and geographical boundaries.

More than a traditional cross-promotional matchup, Shaidulloev versus McKee places championship gold from both organizations on the line in the same contest.

The winner will emerge as both the RIZIN and PFL Featherweight Champion, earning a distinction unlike any previously achieved inside the RIZIN ring.

Shaidulloev has established himself as the commanding force at the center of RIZIN’s featherweight division. The fearsome champion from Kyrgyzstan will now face the greatest international test of his career as he attempts to defend his RIZIN title while adding the PFL championship to his collection.

Standing across from him will be McKee, an explosive and dynamic former world champion whose speed, athleticism, versatility and finishing ability have made him one of the most prominent fighters of his generation.

The matchup represents one of the most significant international fights ever presented on a RIZIN stage and a historic moment for the global MMA industry.

SEVEN MAJOR MATCHUPS ANNOUNCED FOR SUPER RIZIN.5

In addition to the historic double title main event, six further matchups have been announced for SUPER RIZIN.5, featuring former champions, Japanese superstars, international contenders and several of the most compelling personalities in combat sports.

RIZIN & PFL Featherweight Double Title Fight

Razhabali Shaidulloev vs. AJ McKee

RIZIN MMA Rules: Three five-minute rounds — 66.0 kg (145.5 lbs)

Both the RIZIN Featherweight Championship and PFL Featherweight Championship will be at stake in an unprecedented cross-promotional main event.

Lightweight Super Fight

Mikuru Asakura vs. Shinya Aoki

RIZIN MMA Rules: Three five-minute rounds — 71.0 kg

Two of the most influential figures in modern Japanese combat sports will meet in a generational super fight when RIZIN superstar Mikuru Asakura faces Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki.

Asakura has become one of the central figures in the growth of RIZIN and Japanese combat sports, while Aoki has built a legendary career through his world-class grappling, longevity and willingness to face elite competition across multiple eras.

Their meeting will bring together two unmistakable personalities and two contrasting approaches to mixed martial arts.

Featherweight Bout

Ren Hiramoto vs. Karshyga Dautbek

RIZIN MMA Rules: Three five-minute rounds — 66.0 kg

One of RIZIN’s biggest stars returns for a high-stakes featherweight clash as Ren Hiramoto faces Kazakhstan’s Karshyga Dautbek.

Hiramoto’s elite striking and star power will be tested by one of the division’s most dangerous knockout artists. Dautbek brings devastating punching power, international experience and the ability to end a fight at any moment.

Featherweight Bout

Yutaka Saito vs. YA-MAN

RIZIN MMA Rules: Three five-minute rounds — 66.0 kg

Former RIZIN Featherweight Champion Yutaka Saito meets the aggressive and unpredictable YA-MAN in a matchup between two of Japan’s most popular fighters.

Saito’s championship experience, composure and all-around MMA ability will collide with YA-MAN’s relentless pressure and fearless fighting style.

Featherweight Bout

Vugar Karamov vs. Ryo Takagi

RIZIN MMA Rules: Three five-minute rounds — 66.0 kg

International contender Vugar Karamov returns to the RIZIN ring against rising Japanese finisher Ryo Takagi.

Karamov remains one of the most physically imposing and well-rounded fighters in the featherweight division, while Takagi enters the matchup seeking the biggest victory of his rapidly developing career.

Lightweight Bout

Roberto Satoshi Souza vs. Shunta Nomura

RIZIN MMA Rules: Three five-minute rounds — 71.0 kg

RIZIN lightweight great Roberto Satoshi Souza takes on fast-rising contender Shunta Nomura in a battle between an established elite competitor and one of the division’s most dangerous emerging talents.

Souza’s world-class submission skills and years of championship-level experience will be tested by Nomura’s explosive athleticism, power and growing momentum.

59.0 kg Bout

Daichi Tomizawa vs. Donmai Kawabata

RIZIN MMA Rules: Three five-minute rounds — 59.0 kg

Popular striker Daichi Tomizawa faces Donmai Kawabata in a matchup expected to deliver action from the opening bell.

Both fighters will look to make a major statement on one of the largest stages of their careers.

CHIHIRO SUZUKI WITHDRAWS FROM SUPER RIZIN.5

RIZIN also announced that Chihiro Suzuki will be unable to compete at SUPER RIZIN.5.

Customers who purchased designated Chihiro Suzuki Support Seats will be eligible for refunds.

Detailed information regarding the refund process will be communicated through RIZIN’s official website and social media channels.

A recorded message from Suzuki regarding his withdrawal will also be presented during the official announcement press conference.

RAZHABALI SHAIDULLOEV SUPPORT SEATS

In conjunction with the announcement of the historic double title main event, designated Razhabali Shaidulloev Support Seats will be made available for purchase.

Ticket sales information and additional details will be announced through RIZIN’s official website and social media channels.

Additional information regarding the complete fight card, ticketing, broadcast distribution and international viewing options will be announced by RIZIN and PFL.

All bouts are subject to change.