Niko Samsonidse believes Denis Frimpong will be “surprised” by his skillset at 155-pounds
Interview with Niko Samsonidse
Niko Samsonidse (12-4) discusses his featherweight fight against Denis Frimpong (8-3) at OKTAGON 90 on June 20. Niko also spoke about moving up to the lightweight division, the UFC White House card on Sunday and his prediction for the matchup.
“I think he will be really surprised by my strength. Getting punch and feeling it’s a proper lightweight punching. By my grips, wrestling and control. Wherever the fight goes, he will be properly surprised.”