Niko Samsonidse believes Denis Frimpong will be “surprised” by his skillset at 155-pounds

Interview with Niko Samsonidse

Niko Samsonidse (12-4) discusses his featherweight fight against Denis Frimpong (8-3) at OKTAGON 90 on June 20. Niko also spoke about moving up to the lightweight division, the UFC White House card on Sunday and his prediction for the matchup.

“I think he will be really surprised by my strength. Getting punch and feeling it’s a proper lightweight punching. By my grips, wrestling and control. Wherever the fight goes, he will be properly surprised.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports