UFC White House weigh-in results and video

The UFC White House official weigh-ins took place at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT., followed by ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

In the main event, undefeated lightweight champion Ilia Topuria will fight interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout.

Former two-division champion Alex Pereria will make his UFC heavyweight debut when he meets Ciryl Gane for the interim title in the co-main event. If successful, Pereira will become the first fighter to hold title in three UFC weight classes.

UFC White House weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Ilia Topuria (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

Alex Pereira (251) vs. Ciryl Gane (248)

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135)

Josh Hokit (231) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)

Mauricio Ruffy (155) vs. Michael Chandler (156)

Bo Nickal (186) vs. Kyle Daukaus (186)

Diego Lopes (146) vs. Steve Garcia (146)

Diego Lopes also weighed 154.0 minutes later to be a possible alternate for lightweight fights.

Ceremonial Weigh-in video live stream below at 7:30 pm ET

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.