Jake Paul Says NFL Career Would Be ‘Quite Easy’ After Boxing, Claims Teams Already Interested

Jake Paul has never been shy about making bold predictions, and his latest one may be his most ambitious yet.

The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer believes that once his boxing career comes to an end, making the jump to the NFL would be far easier than most people think. Speaking during a recent interview at Fanatics Fest, Paul said he has already spoken with multiple NFL teams and coaches about a potential future in football and insisted the transition would be “quite easy.”

“I have a couple teams and coaches that I’ve already talked to who are interested in bringing me on to the team,” Paul said, adding that after boxing he would simply need time to sharpen his route-running skills before competing at the professional level.

Paul didn’t stop there.

The 29-year-old also criticized the athletic ability of many current NFL players, claiming he possesses better hands, greater speed, more strength, and a stronger work ethic than numerous players currently on league rosters. He described the NFL as having “a lot of super-mediocrity,” comments that immediately sparked debate across social media and sports talk shows.

Browns Dream Still Alive

Paul has repeatedly expressed interest in playing wide receiver for his hometown Cleveland Browns. A lifelong Browns fan, he suggested the franchise could use another playmaker and even hinted that he would welcome an opportunity to prove himself in training camp if given the chance.

This isn’t the first time Paul has floated the idea of an NFL career. Earlier this year, he discussed a potential path that could even include attempting to walk on to a college football program before pursuing the professional ranks. His latest comments, however, were his strongest indication yet that he genuinely believes an NFL opportunity awaits after boxing.

Reality vs. Confidence

While Paul’s confidence is unquestionable, the leap from professional boxing to the NFL would be unprecedented.

Although elite athleticism is required in both sports, NFL players typically spend years developing football-specific skills through high school, college, and professional competition. Route running, reading defensive coverages, blocking assignments, and learning complex offensive systems are all skills that generally take years to master.

Paul did play football during his youth and spent time on his Ohio high school’s football team before leaving school to pursue his social media career, but he has never competed at the collegiate or professional level.

Another Headline-Grabbing Challenge

Whether Paul’s NFL aspirations ever materialize remains to be seen, but history suggests few athletes are better at generating headlines.

After successfully transitioning from internet celebrity to one of boxing’s biggest pay-per-view attractions, Paul has repeatedly embraced challenges that many initially dismissed as unrealistic. His comments about playing in the NFL have once again divided fans between those who see another publicity stunt and those unwilling to completely rule out another unlikely career move.

For now, Paul’s focus remains on boxing. But if his latest comments are any indication, he already has his sights set on a very different playing field once he eventually hangs up the gloves.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.