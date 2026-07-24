PFL Washington D.C. main event fighter withdraws hours before fight

WASHINGTON D.C. (JULY 23, 2026) – PFL Washington D.C. on Saturday, July 25 at the CareFirst Arena will be headlined by #3 Thad “The Silverback” Jean (11-0) against #8 Ernesto “Starboy” Rodriguez (11-1) for the PFL Welterweight World Championship as Shamil Musaev withdraws due to complications during his weight cut.

Rodriguez was given the opportunity on short notice and accepted immediately. Riding a nine-fight win streak, the Xtreme Couture-based welterweight has a wrestling pedigree formed from his years on the mat since age six and is ready to accelerate his MMA stardom with a huge fight for the World Championship in the capital of the United States on Saturday night.

Speaking on his fight, Ernesto Rodriguez said: “I have received the greatest opportunity of my life, and I promise you I’m taking that belt home with me on Saturday night. This fight camp isn’t what’s prepared me for this shot, it’s been my whole life’s work. Thad offers a different style, but the result will be the same. I will look for that victory, that finish, and that’s what will happen in D.C.”

Jean was offered the Rodriguez fight following Musaev’s withdrawal and said yes without hesitation, and believes he is destined to become the PFL Welterweight World Champion regardless of who stands opposite him in the cage. Rodriguez offers a completely different problem for “The Silverback” to solve. Jean, who originally prepared for a striker, will now adapt to a wrestling-heavy opponent. But Jean says he is always prepared for any situation.

Commenting on the news, Thad Jean said: “My target is the same. If I’m a sniper on a building and I have to change my target, I will make that change. Whoever is in front of me is getting taken down. It took a split second to change my scope, and I am ready for whatever the challenge. As soon as I got the call, I started studying Ernesto because I’m a tactician, I train 24/7 365 days a year, so when moments like these arise, I am ready. I’m a fighter, I’ll go out there and fight anyone.”

Discussing his new opponent, he continued: “I feel disrespected Ernesto thinks he can beat me on short notice by taking this fight. You think I’m a short notice opponent who you can honestly beat? I have to put you in your place. It sounds arrogant, but my arrogance isn’t from a place of trash talk, but it’s rooted in something bigger than both of us. You will see. I am knocking you out. You don’t have the cardio to go the distance, the technique to go the distance. I won’t underestimate you, but I know your game and your level. You will see.”

The PFL Washington D.C. preliminary card is set to be broadcast in the U.S. on the ESPN App from 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, with the main card broadcasting from 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT on ESPN.

Completed PFL Washington D.C. Main Card:

CareFirst Arena, Washington D.C.

10:00 pm ET | 7:00 pm PT | Saturday, July 25

ESPN (U.S.)

PFL Welterweight World Title Main Event: #3-Thad Jean (11-0) vs. #8-Ernesto Rodriguez (11-1)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #8-Tyson Pedro (10-6) vs. #10-Rafael Xavier (14-9)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #4-Sullivan Cauley (8-2) vs. #7-Rasul Magomedov (9-0)

Welterweight Bout: Eliezer Kubanza (8-1) vs. #9-Chris Mixan (7-2)

Completed PFL Washington D.C. Preliminary Card:

8:00 pm ET | 5:00 pm PT | Saturday, July 25

ESPN App (U.S.)

Catchweight Bout (140 lbs): Bryce Meredith (7-1) vs. Michael Cyr (8-2)

Catchweight Bout (140 lbs): Nkosi Ndebele (12-3) vs. Brandon Davis (14-11)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Chad Yard (0-0) vs. Coby Bradford (5-4)

Featherweight Bout: Noah Hermosillo (0-0) vs. Jacob Pais (1-0)

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