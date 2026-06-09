The Road to GLORY’s 2026 Welterweight Grand Prix Kicks-Off in September

The GLORY welterweight grand prix will officially take place in December with an eight-man one-night tournament for the GLORY welterweight world title.

However, the road to the grand prix will begin at GLORY 109 on September 5 from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam where several of the division’s top fighters will go head-to-head with the hope of claiming their spot in the final eight.

Some of the early names throwing their names in the mix include House of GLORY winner Anwar-Ouled Chaib (5-1), the polarizing Don Sno (7-3, 3 KO), and popular newcomer Mohammed Boutasaa (21-3, 5 KO).

Entrants, first matchups, and more event information will be announced over the coming weeks as we gear up for another exciting grand prix tournament on the GLORY calendar.

In the meantime, the GLORY light heavyweight grand prix will take place at COLLISION 9 on June 13 at the Rotterdam Ahoy and will decide the next GLORY light heavyweight world champion.

Power puncher Cem Caceres (20-3, 14 KO) meets the in-form Mohammed Hamdi (22-4, 10 KO), the always exciting Bahram Rajabzadeh (73-6, 65 KO) takes on former title contender Mohamed Touchassie (20-3, 14 KO), perennial contender Luis Tavares (65-11, 21 KO) goes up against former middleweight champion Donovan Wisse (23-2, 10 KO), and ‘The TimeBomb’ Michael Boapeah (23-6-1, 9 KO) faces the former two-time champ Artem Vakhitov (22-7, 8 KO) in the first round of matchups at COLLISION 9.