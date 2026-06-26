UFC Holds Event In Baku This Weekend, World Politely Pretends Not to Notice
The UFC will host UFC Baku this Saturday, June 27, in Baku, Azerbaijan, while the overwhelming majority of MMA fans continue blissfully unaware that it’s happening, still reeling off the high from the UFC White House card on June 14.
The promotion has spent the week promoting the card through social media posts that received roughly the same engagement as a local car dealership announcing new office hours.
“I thought everyone was joking,” said one longtime UFC fan. “I saw someone mention UFC Baku and assumed it was one of those fake Fight Night cards people make in Photoshop. Then I checked the schedule and… wow. That’s actually this weekend.”
The event has achieved the rare distinction of existing almost entirely outside the public consciousness despite featuring actual ranked fighters, actual UFC branding, and an actual octagon.
“It’s fascinating,” explained one MMA journalist. “Usually, a UFC event has at least one viral storyline—a title fight, a superstar, a press conference where someone throws a water bottle. This one has somehow generated the same buzz as a city council budget meeting.”
If bets are coming in on the card, it’s like because people accidentally opened the UFC section while trying to find baseball odds.
The UFC remains optimistic, pointing out that every event eventually gets attention approximately 12 minutes before the first prelim begins, when fans collectively realize, “Wait… there’s fights on today?”
Veteran MMA viewers say the phenomenon follows a familiar cycle:
Monday: “There’s no UFC this weekend.”
Wednesday: “Wait… there IS a UFC this weekend?”
Friday: “Who’s headlining?”
Saturday morning: “Where the hell is Baku?”
Saturday night: “Actually… these fights are kind of awesome.”
As of press time, thousands of fans had confidently declared the card “forgettable” despite being unable to name a single matchup on it.
UFC Baku fight card:
Main Card
Rafael Fiziev vs Manuel Torres
Shara Magomedov vs Michel Pereira
Nazim Sadykhov vs Matheus Camilo
Asu Almabayev vs Charles Johnson
Ikram Aliskerov vs Brunno Ferreira
Abus Magomedov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Preliminary Card
Farman Hasanov vs Eric Nolan
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs Julius Walker
Nursulton Ruziboev vs Andrey Pulyaev
Kaan Ofli vs Javier Reyes
Daniil Donchenko vs Theodor Berggren
Bekzat Almakhan vs Jean Matsumoto
Tahir Abdullayev vs Jefferson Nascimento