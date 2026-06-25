Aspen Ladd signs multi-fight deal with BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing has announced the signing of former UFC title contender Aspen Ladd to a multi-fight agreement.

One of the most accomplished female combat sports athletes to enter the BKB ranks, Ladd brings elite-level experience from the highest stages of mixed martial arts, having competed for premier organizations including the UFC, Bellator MMA, PFL, BKFC, and Invicta FC.

A longtime fixture among the world’s top bantamweights, the Pioneer, California native rose to as high as No. 2 in the UFC rankings during her tenure with the promotion. Along the way, she shared the cage with some of the sport’s biggest names, including current UFC champion Kayla Harrison and former UFC titleholders Raquel Pennington and Germaine de Randamie. Her exciting fighting style earned multiple post-fight bonuses, including a coveted “Fight of the Night” award in 2019.

David Tetreault, BKB CEO, said: “Aspen Ladd is exactly the kind of athlete we want at BKB. She has competed against some of the best fighters in the world, built a reputation as one of the toughest competitors in combat sports, and has already shown that her aggressive, forward fighting style is a natural fit for bare knuckle boxing. Aspen brings credibility, toughness, and excitement every time she steps into the ring. Signings like this reflect the continued growth of BKB and the caliber of athletes who want to test themselves in bare knuckle boxing. Our fans are going to love watching her compete.”

Ladd boasts a professional MMA record of 12-5, with half of her victories coming by knockout. Known for her relentless pressure and striking volume, she averages nearly four significant strikes landed per minute throughout her MMA career. She made her bare knuckle boxing debut in 2025 securing a first-round knockout victory which showcased the power and aggression that made her a fan favorite throughout her career.

Aspen Ladd said: “I’m excited for this next chapter and the opportunity to compete in BKB. Bare knuckle boxing brings out a different level of intensity and authenticity, and that’s something that really appeals to me as a fighter. I can’t wait to get started and show BKB fans what I can do inside the Trigon.”

Away from competition, Ladd trains under renowned coach Jim West at MMA Gold in Citrus Heights, California. A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a dedicated straight-edge athlete, she balances her training with a love for hiking, spending time with her dogs, country music, and, when training allows, cookies and chocolate.

Ladd’s debut date and opponent will be announced in the coming weeks.