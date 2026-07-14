Conor McGregor announces surgery, vows to return for one more fight

Conor McGregor released a statement Monday via Instagram, vowing to return to action once again.

“All things work out for my good,” McGregor wrote just two days after injuring his leg in the UFC 329 main event on Saturday. “All things are possible for me because I am a believer. Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

McGregor was in Las Vegas standing opposite BMF champion Max Holloway when he injured his right knee early in their rematch at 170-pounds. The Irishman turns 38-years-old today.

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