Tue. Jul 14th, 2026
Conor McGregor, UFC 329

Conor McGregor announces surgery, vows to return for one more fight

By Eric Kowal 3 hours ago

Conor McGregor released a statement Monday via Instagram, vowing to return to action once again.

“All things work out for my good,” McGregor wrote just two days after injuring his leg in the UFC 329 main event on Saturday. “All things are possible for me because I am a believer. Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract.”

McGregor was in Las Vegas standing opposite BMF champion Max Holloway when he injured his right knee early in their rematch at 170-pounds.  The Irishman turns 38-years-old today.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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