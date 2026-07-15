Anna Melisano Set for Dream UFC Debut at UFC Oklahoma City

For most fighters, earning a call from the Ultimate Fighting Championship is the culmination of years of sacrifice. For Anna Melisano, that dream became reality with little time to prepare.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native will make her UFC debut this Saturday at UFC Oklahoma City, stepping in on short notice to face Brazil’s Dione Barbosa in a women’s flyweight bout at the Paycom Center. Melisano replaces Veronica Hardy, who withdrew from the event due to injury, giving the 29-year-old an opportunity she has chased throughout her professional career.

Melisano enters the Octagon riding the momentum of a five-fight winning streak and a professional record of 6-1. Known for her aggressive Muay Thai striking and relentless pace, she has steadily built a reputation on the regional circuit before gaining national attention as a contestant on Season 34 of The Ultimate Fighter. There, she was selected first overall by Hall of Famer Michael Bisping before being eliminated in her opening bout, a setback that did little to diminish her standing as one of the show’s most promising prospects.

Now, just weeks after her appearance on the reality series, Melisano finds herself on the sport’s biggest stage.

Standing across from her will be Barbosa, a seasoned UFC veteran with a strong judo background and a reputation for dangerous grappling. While the matchup presents a difficult challenge, it also offers Melisano the chance to make an immediate statement in one of the UFC’s deepest women’s divisions.

The bout represents more than just another fight on the card. It is the culmination of years of training, regional competition, and perseverance for a fighter who has patiently waited for her opportunity. Accepting a UFC debut on short notice is a risk few athletes are willing to take, but it also reflects the confidence Melisano has in her abilities.

Saturday’s event is headlined by a middleweight clash between former champions Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman, with thousands expected inside the Paycom Center and millions more watching worldwide. While the spotlight will naturally shine on the night’s marquee names, Melisano’s debut may be one of the card’s most compelling stories.

For Melisano, the objective is simple: seize the opportunity.

A victory over Barbosa would instantly announce her arrival in the UFC and could establish the Alabama native as one of the promotion’s newest rising contenders. Regardless of the outcome, Saturday marks the realization of a lifelong dream—a walk into the Octagon under the UFC banner, where every fighter hopes their journey begins.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.