Machine Gun Kelly Doubles Down on Conor McGregor Feud After UFC 329 Loss

Machine Gun Kelly has reignited his long-running feud with Conor McGregor, using Instagram to mock the former UFC champion following his injury-shortened return at UFC 329.

McGregor’s highly anticipated comeback against Max Holloway lasted just 69 seconds before a knee injury forced the fight to be stopped, handing Holloway a TKO victory. The abrupt ending immediately became one of the biggest talking points in combat sports, and MGK wasted little time weighing in.

The musician shared an Instagram carousel featuring photos and clips referencing his history with McGregor, including their infamous confrontation at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. In the caption, MGK mocked the Irish fighter’s injury, writing that McGregor had “knees weak of old age” and suggesting “the real Conor can’t stand up,” while tagging the fighter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

Rather than stopping at a single post, MGK followed up with a video on Instagram addressing criticism over his comments. He made it clear he had no intention of apologizing, saying their rivalry is genuine and insisting, “That’s how beef works.” He also revisited the 2021 VMAs incident, claiming there was unseen footage from the altercation and continuing to ridicule McGregor’s performance and injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

The latest exchange is another chapter in a celebrity feud that has simmered for nearly five years. The pair first clashed on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where a confrontation involving security quickly made headlines. Although the exact details of the incident have remained disputed, the relationship between the two has appeared hostile ever since.

Meanwhile, McGregor has confirmed that he will undergo knee surgery following the injury sustained during UFC 329. In a social media statement, the former two-division UFC champion said he intends to recover, return to training and complete the final fight remaining on his UFC contract despite the devastating setback.

MGK’s posts generated mixed reactions online. While some followers viewed the remarks as another round in an ongoing rivalry, others criticized the musician for celebrating an injury. Nevertheless, MGK stood by his comments, making it clear that his longstanding dispute with McGregor remains unresolved.

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