Cris Cyborg retirement fight set – meets Ketlen Vieira at PFL Tampa

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announces PFL Women’s Featherweight World Champion Cris Cyborg (29-2) will have her final MMA fight at PFL Tampa presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater on August 22 at Benchmark International Arena, as she headlines against UFC veteran Ketlen “Fenômeno” Vieira (16-5).

Tickets for PFL Tampa presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater are available now via pfl.info/tampa. The event will air live on ESPN in the U.S beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary portion can be viewed on the ESPN app. Additional bouts will be announced soon.

Cris Cyborg will enter the cage for the final time, and carries not only the PFL Women’s Featherweight World Title, but the accomplishments of shaping women’s mixed martial arts globally. 29 wins, 79% finish rate, a title in every organisation she’s signed with, unbeaten in eight years, she boasts a legacy in the sport that cannot be matched. Now she puts her PFL Championship on the line one final time, as PFL newcomer and UFC veteran Ketlen Vieira is looking to spoil Cris’ departure from MMA and reap the rewards for herself. Ketlen has spent her career competing against the best and now has the opportunity of a lifetime to upheave a legend and take the crown.

“PFL Tampa will be a special event as it hosts the retirement fight for our champion, Cris Cyborg. She is a pioneer of not just women’s MMA, but mixed martial arts as a whole, and it has been a privilege for PFL to have her as a deserving champion. Now she headlines one final time in the PFL cage and will stand across from a proven challenger in Ketlen Vieira, who has one mission: ruin the goodbye and take the title. This is the conclusion to the storied career of Cyborg, and I can’t wait to be there cageside to witness her create MMA history for the last time.” said PFL CEO John Martin.

Updated PFL Tampa presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater Main Card:

Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, Florida

August 22 | 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

ESPN (U.S.)

PFL Women’s Featherweight World Championship Main Event: C-Cris Cyborg (29-2) vs. Ketlen Vieira (16-5)

UPCOMING PFL SCHEDULE:

• Saturday, June 27 – PFL San Diego Presented by GOVX – Pechanga Arena San Diego

• Saturday, July 18 – PFL Austin – Moody Center – Austin, Texas

• Saturday, July 25 – PFL D.C. – CareFirst Arena – Washington, D.C.

• Friday, July 31 – PFL New York Presented by Arkham – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, Long Island, New York

• Friday, August 7 – PFL Charlotte – Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, North Carolina

• Saturday, August 22 – PFL Tampa presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, Florida