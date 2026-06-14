Mon. Jun 15th, 2026
UFC White House Results

UFC White House Results and Post-Fight Press Conference Video

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

The biggest mixed martial arts event of the year is upon us – UFC White House results from the White House lawn in Washington, D.C.

The June 14 event is headlined by two title bouts. The main event attraction pairs UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria against interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout.

In the co-main event slot, former two-division UFC champion Alex Periera aims to become the first-ever UFC fighter to claim titles in three divisions. “Poatan” meets Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title matchup which will determine who faces current champion Tom Aspinall at a later date. For Gane, if he wins, it will be the second time he has earned the interim title status.

Complete UFC White House Results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria via TKO – Round 4, 5:00 (corner stoppage) – for UFC lightweight title

Ciryl Gane defeated Alex Pereira via TKO – Round 2, 1:27 – for UFC interim heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley defeated Aiemann Zahabi via TKO – Round 2, 4:02

Josh Hokit defeated Derrick Lewis via TKO – Round 2, 4:09

Mauricio Ruffy defeated Michael Chandler via TKO – Round 1, 4:29

Bo Nickal defeated Kyle Daukaus via TKO – Round 1, 4:34

Diego Lopes defeated Steve Garcia via KO – Round 2, 2:42

Watch the post-fight press conference below:

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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