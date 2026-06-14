UFC White House Results and Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The biggest mixed martial arts event of the year is upon us – UFC White House results from the White House lawn in Washington, D.C.

The June 14 event is headlined by two title bouts. The main event attraction pairs UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria against interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout.

In the co-main event slot, former two-division UFC champion Alex Periera aims to become the first-ever UFC fighter to claim titles in three divisions. “Poatan” meets Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title matchup which will determine who faces current champion Tom Aspinall at a later date. For Gane, if he wins, it will be the second time he has earned the interim title status.

Complete UFC White House Results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria via TKO – Round 4, 5:00 (corner stoppage) – for UFC lightweight title

Ciryl Gane defeated Alex Pereira via TKO – Round 2, 1:27 – for UFC interim heavyweight title

GOLD IS HIS ONCE AGAIN!!! 🏆 CIRYL GANE EARNS THE TKO IN ROUND 2 IN IMPRESSIVE FASHION!! [ #UFCWhiteHouse | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/KM4KZk5RC5 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 15, 2026

Sean O’Malley defeated Aiemann Zahabi via TKO – Round 2, 4:02

SUGA SEAN O’MALLEY WITH THE WALK OFF KO! Early stoppage?? pic.twitter.com/l9RYwxOZe8 — BetUS Sportsbook & Casino (@BetUS_Official) June 15, 2026

Josh Hokit defeated Derrick Lewis via TKO – Round 2, 4:09

JOSH HOKIT IS AN ABSOLUTE FORCE IN THE OCTAGON! He takes out Derrick Lewis in R2 for a massive win! [ #UFCWhiteHouse | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/CPAP0tb9O9 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 15, 2026

Mauricio Ruffy defeated Michael Chandler via TKO – Round 1, 4:29

MAURICIO RUFFY IS OFFICIALLY A PROBLEM! He knocks out Michael Chandler in R1 at #UFCWhiteHouse! [ LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ONpOS7yZ0L — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 15, 2026

Bo Nickal defeated Kyle Daukaus via TKO – Round 1, 4:34

He doesn’t JUST have wrestling! Bo Nickal has HANDS too! He gets the TKO over Kyle Daukaus right near the end of R1! [ #UFCWhiteHouse | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/NOsWfn4JB0 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 15, 2026

Diego Lopes defeated Steve Garcia via KO – Round 2, 2:42

OH MY DIEGO LOPES JUST KNOCKED OUT STEVE GARCIA TO KICK OFF #UFCWhiteHouse 🤯 [ LIVE NOW ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/FpCM32D3GO — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 15, 2026

Watch the post-fight press conference below:

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.