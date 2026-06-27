Oleksandr Usyk vacates all 3 titles – WHAT??????

A shocking announcement echoed throughout the boxing community today as the unified champion, Oleksandr Usyk, has made the decision to vacate all three of his world titles — WBA, IBF and WBC heavyweight belts.

“It’s a good time to say that I want to vacate all the belts I currently hold,” Usyk said in a social media post. “I want to make them available so the guys who are next in line can fight for them.”

Це свідоме рішення, яке, я впевнений, відкриє для мене нові можливості. Це не кінець історії. Продовження попереду. ____ This is a well-considered decision that I am confident will open new opportunities for me. This is not the end of the story. The continuation lies ahead. pic.twitter.com/tPRRWMsmbh — Oleksandr Usyk (@usykaa) June 26, 2026

“Friends, I’m leaving the belts, but I’m not leaving the sport because I still have my last dance,” Usyk explained. “I want to thank everyone. I have great respect for all organizations. I want to thank everyone and say there’s more to come. Glory to God for everything. Glory to Ukraine.”

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