Oleksandr Usyk vacates all 3 titles – WHAT??????
A shocking announcement echoed throughout the boxing community today as the unified champion, Oleksandr Usyk, has made the decision to vacate all three of his world titles — WBA, IBF and WBC heavyweight belts.
“It’s a good time to say that I want to vacate all the belts I currently hold,” Usyk said in a social media post. “I want to make them available so the guys who are next in line can fight for them.”
Це свідоме рішення, яке, я впевнений, відкриє для мене нові можливості. Це не кінець історії. Продовження попереду.
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This is a well-considered decision that I am confident will open new opportunities for me. This is not the end of the story. The continuation lies ahead. pic.twitter.com/tPRRWMsmbh
— Oleksandr Usyk (@usykaa) June 26, 2026
“Friends, I’m leaving the belts, but I’m not leaving the sport because I still have my last dance,” Usyk explained. “I want to thank everyone. I have great respect for all organizations. I want to thank everyone and say there’s more to come. Glory to God for everything. Glory to Ukraine.”