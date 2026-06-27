Sat. Jun 27th, 2026
Oleksandr Usyk purports UFC offer from Dana White

Oleksandr Usyk vacates all 3 titles – WHAT??????

By Eric Kowal 6 hours ago

A shocking announcement echoed throughout the boxing community today as the unified champion, Oleksandr Usyk, has made the decision to vacate all three of his world titles — WBA, IBF and WBC heavyweight belts.

“It’s a good time to say that I want to vacate all the belts I currently hold,” Usyk said in a social media post. “I want to make them available so the guys who are next in line can fight for them.”

“Friends, I’m leaving the belts, but I’m not leaving the sport because I still have my last dance,” Usyk explained. “I want to thank everyone. I have great respect for all organizations. I want to thank everyone and say there’s more to come. Glory to God for everything. Glory to Ukraine.”

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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