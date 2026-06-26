Joe Lauzon to make bare knuckle debut, first fight since 2019

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has added Former UFC Star Joe Lauzon of Bridgewater, MA to BKFC 92, their highly anticipated and unprecedented combat sports event at Fenway Park on Saturday, August 29. Lauzon will be making his BKFC debut in the welterweight division against an opponent to be announced.

A fifteen-year veteran in the UFC, Joe Lauzon compiled a hard-fought record of 28-15 including memorable battles with Jorge Masvidal, Diego Sanchez, Al Iaquinta, Anthony Pettis, Kenny Florian and Brandon Melendez His illustrious career included numerous ‘Fight of the Night’ performances for the popular Boston fan favorite.

“Joe Lauzon is one of the most popular sports figures in the Boston area and we’re very excited for him to make his bare-knuckle debut at our Fenway Park event,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC.

Said Joe Lauzon, “I’m excited to be working with BKFC. Getting the chance to step back into the spotlight, especially in Boston, was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

“The thing that got me really excited was fighting at Fenway Park. I’ve fought in Boston before and I fought at TD Garden, but there’s something special about competing on the field at Fenway. I grew up a Red Sox fan, played baseball as a kid, and watched the Red Sox win the World Series while I was in college. To have the chance to fight there is pretty incredible.”

“Boston has always shown up for me. Every time I’ve fought there, my friends, family, and supporters have packed the building. I can’t wait to experience that again. There aren’t many venues more iconic than Fenway Park. Getting to fight there is something I’ll remember forever.”

BKFC 92 marks the first time a sanctioned bare-knuckle fighting event has been held in the Commonwealth. The exciting evening of fights will take place directly on the field and will be headlined by BKFC Featherweight World Champion and #3 Ranked Pound-for-Pound Fighter ‘King’ Kai Stewart (9-0) of Great Falls, Montana, defending his world title for a record sixth time against New England combat sports standout Harry ‘The Hitman’ Gigliotti (6-0, 5 KOs) of Haverhill, MA.

Additional fights and for this world class evening of bare-knuckle fighting will be announced in the coming weeks.