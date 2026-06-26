Asadula Imangazaliev Outlasts Aslamjon Ortikov Via Split Decision To Capture ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title

Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) returned to the historic Lumpinee Stadium with another explosive card at The Inner Circle 20.

In the main event, Asadula Imangazaliev captured the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title by edging out Aslamjon Ortikov in an intensely technical, razor-close split-decision victory.

The bout began as a high-level chess match, with Imangazaliev utilizing his precise kicks and brilliant distance management to lull the Uzbek striker into a defensive posture. Ortikov attacked with overhand rights to keep Imangazaliev honest.

The momentum shifted in the third frame when Ortikov ramped up his aggression, cracking his opponent with a punishing spinning back fist that dislocated Imangazaliev’s nose and sparked a fiercely urgent exchange in the fourth.

With the undisputed gold hanging in the balance, the fifth round showcased both warriors’ spectacular defensive prowess, but Imangazaliev’s calculated early dominance proved just enough to sway the judges and crown him the new undisputed king.

In the co-main event, former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama closed out an epic trilogy against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai with a thrilling unanimous decision victory in their flyweight Muay Thai clash.

The living legend started strong in the opening frame, utilizing his veteran savvy to bully his younger compatriot into the corner before dropping him with a massive right hand that nearly ended the fight. However, Kongthoranee proved his toughness by bouncing back in the second stanza, shaking off the cobwebs to hurt Nong-O and trap the icon in the corner with a vicious barrage of his own.

The drama escalated in the final frame when Kongthoranee capitalized on a missed high kick, detonating a straight left hand that sent the former ONE World Champion crashing to the canvas.

Both warriors scored knockdowns in a spectacular, see-saw battle, but Nong-O’s superior boxing precision and early offense earned him the definitive nod on the judges’ scorecards.

The Inner Circle 20 Results

Asadula Imangazaliev def. Aslamjon Ortikov via split decision to become the new ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion

Nong-O Hama def. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Julio Lobo def. PTT Apichart Farm via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:01 of round two (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Stamp Fairtex def. Cynthia Flores via split decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree def. Muangthai PK Saenchai via split decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)