Fenway Park to host first BKFC event in Massachusetts

Evergreen Fenway Events today announced that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) will make its Massachusetts debut at Fenway Park with BKFC 92 on Saturday, August 29, marking the first time a sanctioned bare-knuckle fighting event has ever been held in the Commonwealth. T

he exciting evening of fights will take place directly on the field and will be headlined by BKFC Featherweight World Champion and #3 Ranked Pound-for-Pound Fighter ‘King’ Kai Stewart (9-0) of Great Falls, Montana, defends his world title for a record sixth time against New England combat sports standout Harry ‘The Hitman’ Gigliotti (6-0, 5 KOs) of Haverhill, MA.

Tickets for BKFC-92 go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased atRedsox.com/BKFC. Mastercard is the preferred payment method of Evergreen Fenway Events.

“We are excited to welcome Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to Fenway Park for its Massachusetts debut,” said Brett Miller, Senior Director of Special Events, Evergreen Fenway Events. “Fenway Park has a long history of hosting unique sporting and entertainment events, and this event adds another chapter to that tradition. We look forward to welcoming fans for what will be a truly electric night at the ballpark.”

“We’re beyond excited to announce this unprecedented event at Fenway Park on Saturday, August 29,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “The team at Fenway Park has been outstanding to collaborate with in what is truly a can’t miss event on the national combat sports calendar. Kai Stewart is one of the most talented bare-knuckle fighters in the world, his reign as our featherweight world champion is truly exceptional, defeating top rated contenders anywhere in the world. However, fighting at Fenway Park against a Boston sports superstar in Harry Gigliotti who is also on a tremendous roll over the last three years is the toughest challenge of Stewart’s career.”

About the Fighters

Kai Stewart first came to BKFC’s attention through the promotion’s national tryouts for bare-knuckle fighters and is truly a homegrown superstar. The 26-year-old returns to battle following his dominant victory over previously undefeated European Champion Nico Gaffie on March 20, 2026, thrilling the sold-out crowd at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. Stewart also holds exciting world title victories over top rated contenders; Tommy Strydom (BKFC-72), Jimmy Rivera, Bryan Duran (BKFC-62) and Howard Davis (BKFC-56).

Following a four-year run in professional boxing compiling a 9-5 record, the 31-year-old Harry Gigliotti started his stellar, undefeated run in bare-knuckle fighting in December 2023. Making his highly anticipated BKFC debut on March 28, 2026, the hard-hitting Gigliotti defeated veteran Timothy Mason in the second round with a show-stopping knockout in front of his huge legion of supporters at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Additional fights and details for this world class evening of bare-knuckle fighting will be announced in the coming weeks. This event is pending final licensing approval from the City of Boston.