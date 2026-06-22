Arman Tsarukyan on Justin Gaethje – “I’m going to f*ck him up in the fight”

While the fight is not officially set in stone, it would appear that newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will defend his title against top contender Arman Tsarukyan.

After handing then undefeated champion Ilia Topuria his first loss at UFC White House on June 14, Gaethje was to be gifted a brand new truck by Tsarukyan after his friend wagered $1 million on the American fighter.

Gaethje would then reject the offer during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I’m not taking this truck from f*cking Arman,” Gaethje said. “There’s absolutely no way I would take a truck… I’m going to have to ride around in a f*cking truck that a dude bought for me every day. I don’t know, I just can’t go there. We didn’t shake on it, he does not owe it to me.”

The 29-year-old Tsarukyan who currently sits at number two in the UFC lightweight rankings would later respond, “Justin is saying, ‘I’m not going to take the car. F*ck it, we’re not going to give it to him. He doesn’t want it, he doesn’t deserve that. Yesterday, I watched the video and I was shocked, like what the f*ck, if you don’t want it, f*ck you.”

“I’m going to f*ck him up in the fight,” Tsarukyan added. “I can’t wait. You’re saying you don’t want my truck and you’re not going to drive that, so f*ck you. Say ‘thank you’ instead of being rude, like what the f*ck? I give you the truck, we bought the truck, you’re saying, ‘I’m not even going to drive it,‘ why are you such an assh*le?’ … I talked to his manager, I asked what [horsepower] he wants, I told him that we already got the truck. F*ck you, Justin, I can’t wait to whoop your ass. … If you don’t need it, you have friends, family, parents, just give away or give somebody who needs that, you know better. Why are you such an assh*le?”

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