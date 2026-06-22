Mon. Jun 22nd, 2026
Phone screen showing a YouTube video titled 'Professional MMA Fighter Confronts Man Meeting 13 y/o (ARRESTED)' with 2.1M views and the channel 561PC, on a dark thumbnail backdrop.

MMA fighter Dustin Lampros helps nab suspected child predators

By Eric Kowal 7 hours ago

Dustin Lampros, a 32-year-old professional mixed martial artist fighting out of Delray Beach, Florida, is helping authorities nab suspected child predators.

The MMA fighter and founder of 561 Predator Catchers uses a decoy posing online as a minor and then surprises the targets when meeting in public. Lampros and his team film the confrontations and then call police and hand over information.

FOX News reports that Lampros assisted with the arrest of Christian Walden, 21, of Boynton Beach, Florida, after he allegedly expected to meet up with a 13-year-old named Justin at a Home Depot for a sexual rendezvous.

Walden allegedly gave his phone number to what he believed was a young teen he knew as “Justin,” and the chat moved off the platform to texts, records show.

According to the 561 Predator Catchers YouTube Channel, Lampros, who goes by the name “Scrappy” started the company after learning his childhood best friend and his late mother were both victims of abuse.

Calls from the 561 Predator Catchers team, which focuses on Delray Beach and its surrounding area, have led to approximately 40 arrests in the county since it started in 2022.

The group’s Instagram bio reads, “trying to make South Florida a better place by catching one child predator at a time.”

At least six stings led by Lampros have resulted in plea agreements in Palm Beach County, records show, with several convicted predators facing two-year sentences. At least 25 are ongoing.

Lampros, who hold a pro MMA record of 10-2, will face his next opponent in the ring at Combat Night on July 25 at Gulfstream Casino in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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