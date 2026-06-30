Men Are Giving Themselves Cauliflower Ear, and Combat Sports Fans Aren’t Buying It

In a trend that has left many fighters shaking their heads, some men are reportedly attempting to give themselves cauliflower ear — a condition traditionally associated with years of wrestling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts—in an effort to project toughness or gain social media attention.

The trend, which has surfaced across platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit discussions, involves individuals intentionally damaging or compressing the outer ear in hopes of creating the swollen, hardened appearance commonly seen on veteran grapplers. While some videos claim to demonstrate “DIY cauliflower ear” methods, medical professionals warn that intentionally injuring the ear can lead to permanent disfigurement, infection, hearing complications, and unnecessary surgeries.

A Badge Earned, Not Bought

For decades, cauliflower ear has been viewed as an unofficial badge of honor in combat sports. Wrestlers, judo practitioners, Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors, and MMA fighters often develop the condition after repeated blunt trauma to the ear causes blood to collect between the skin and cartilage.

Without prompt treatment, the blood hardens, permanently altering the shape of the ear.

Many athletes actively try to prevent it by wearing protective headgear or having their ears drained after training.

Because of that, longtime fighters have expressed confusion over why anyone would intentionally seek the condition.

“If you’ve spent years trying to avoid cauliflower ear, seeing someone intentionally trying to get it is bizarre,” one longtime grappling coach wrote on social media.

The Social Media Effect



The rise of combat sports in mainstream culture has undoubtedly contributed to the fascination.

The explosive popularity of the UFC, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and submission grappling has made the appearance of veteran fighters instantly recognizable. Cauliflower ear has become shorthand for someone who “must know how to fight,” even though appearances can be deceiving.

Some online personalities appear to view the condition as another form of body modification, similar to tattoos or scarification, while others seem motivated purely by viral engagement.

Several videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views, with creators documenting attempts to recreate the look. Many commenters, however, have criticized the practice, arguing that it trivializes the years of training—and pain—that typically produce the condition naturally.

Doctors Warn Against DIY Methods

Sports medicine physicians caution that cauliflower ear is not a cosmetic procedure.

The condition begins as an auricular hematoma, where blood collects between the cartilage and the overlying tissue. If left untreated, the cartilage loses its blood supply, causing tissue death and the characteristic thickened appearance.

Attempting to create the injury intentionally carries real risks, including:

Permanent deformity

Serious bacterial infections

Chronic pain

Hearing complications

The need for reconstructive surgery

Medical experts emphasize that anyone who suffers an ear injury during sports should seek treatment quickly rather than allowing the damage to become permanent.

Fighters Often Try to Prevent It

Ironically, many professional fighters do everything possible to avoid cauliflower ear.

Some competitors drain hematomas immediately after training, while others wear wrestling headgear during practice to reduce repeated trauma. In sports like Brazilian jiu-jitsu, athletes frequently joke that the condition is “earned,” but many acknowledge it can become uncomfortable, interfere with earbuds or headphones, and even require surgery.

Former wrestlers have also noted that cauliflower ear can make sleeping uncomfortable and may continue to swell after repeated impacts.

Toughness Can’t Be Manufactured

Combat sports have always celebrated resilience, discipline, and perseverance—not appearances.

Veteran coaches often point out that cauliflower ear is merely a byproduct of thousands of hours spent on the mats, not proof of fighting ability.

As social media continues to blur the line between image and authenticity, many within the MMA community see the latest trend as another reminder that looking like a fighter and becoming one are two very different things.

For those who genuinely admire the sport, the consensus remains simple: if you want the respect associated with cauliflower ear, earn it through years of hard work—not by intentionally injuring yourself for clicks.

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