George Jarvis Scores Explosive Second-Round Knockout Over Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong

Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) ignited the iconic Lumpinee Stadium with ONE Fight Night 44: Jarvis vs. Rungrawee II, featuring a thrilling rematch between Muay Thai rivals.

In the main event, British standout George Jarvis authored an emphatic finish, securing a second-round knockout over Thai veteran Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong in their highly anticipated lightweight Muay Thai rematch.

The bout began with an explosive exchange, which saw Rungrawee strike first by dropping the Englishman with a piston-like straight left. Refusing to be deterred, “G-Unit” instantly waved off the damage and stormed right back into the fire, utilizing forward pressure and heavy clinch work to close out the opening frame on his own terms.

Fighting like a man possessed in the second round, Jarvis relentlessly hunted the body with wild, punishing hooks. While “Legatron” desperately attempted to manage the distance and stay on the outside, the British powerhouse finally found his opening. Jarvis stepped in and detonated a massive left hook that instantly knocked the Thai veteran out cold.

In the co-main event, Brazilian star Lucas Gabriel put together a comprehensive performance, leaning on a relentless grappling offensive to edge out former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Ok Rae Yoon via split decision.

Gabriel pushed the pace early, trapping the South Korean in the corner behind a thudding overhand left. The landscape shifted drastically in the second when Gabriel locked in a deep rear-naked choke that had the notoriously durable Ok turning purple.

The final round became a grueling battle of endurance. Despite getting trapped under Ok’s heavy side control, Gabriel exploded to his feet and scaled the standing South Korean’s back. The Brazilian’s near-finish and submission threats ultimately swayed the judges to reward him the hard-fought victory on the scorecards.

ONE Fight Night 44 Results

George Jarvis def. Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong via KO (left hand) at 1:59 of round two (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Lucas Gabriel def. Ok Rae Yoon via split decision (MMA – lightweight)

Johan Estupinan def. Akif Guluzada via unanimous decision (kickboxing – flyweight)

Charlie Guest def. Sam Fitzgerald via TKO (three knockdowns in a round) at 2:08 of round two (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Nakrob Fairtex def. Jacob Smith via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Owen Jones def. Fabricio Andrey via split decision (submission grappling – featherweight)

Karen Ghazaryan def. Hisashi Ezaki via TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00 of round one (MMA – strawweight)

Ferrari Fairtex def. Shinji Suzuki via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Paul Elliott def. Regan Upshaw via KO (head kick) at 0:06 of round one (MMA – heavyweight)