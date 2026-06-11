Andrew Selby joins brother, Lee Selby, in BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing today announced the signing of former British flyweight champion and Olympic standout Andrew Selby in a multi-fight agreement.

This landmark move means the renowned Selby brothers – former IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby and now Andrew – will both compete in BKB, creating one of the most compelling family storylines in combat sports.

The Welsh boxing standout, known as “Superstar,” will bring his elite technical skills, lightning-fast hands, and world-class amateur pedigree to the bare knuckle Trigon. Selby is set to make his highly anticipated debut in the coming months as he targets BKB world championship glory.

Andrew Selby, a 2012 Olympian and multiple-time World and European amateur medalist, held the British flyweight title from 2016 to 2019. He compiled a professional record of 14-1 (7 KOs) and established himself as one of Wales’ brightest talents and a key member of the famed Selby boxing family. His championship pedigree and dynamic style make him a natural fit for the raw intensity of bare knuckle.

Selby’s decision to join BKB alongside his brother Lee was driven by the promotion’s rapid growth, elite production values, and the opportunity to compete in the purest form of boxing.

Andrew Selby said: “I’ve had huge success as an amateur and won the British title in the pros. Now, joining my brother Lee in BKB is a dream. Bare knuckle is the original, no-excuses version of the sport we love. I’m bringing my speed, timing, and heart to the Trigon – and we’re both coming for world titles.”

Lee Selby said: “Having my brother Andrew with me in BKB makes this even more special. We’ve always pushed each other. Now we get to chase greatness together in the most exciting combat sport on the planet.”

Mike Vazquez, Founder of BKB Bare Knuckle, said: “Signing Andrew Selby and reuniting the Selby brothers is massive for us. Add in the Vargas Dynasty making their UK debuts at The O2, and it’s clear BKB is the destination for elite talent and iconic storylines. These fighters bring skill, legacy, and star power that will electrify the Trigon.”

David Tetreault, CEO of BKB Bare Knuckle, said: “Andrew Selby is a game-changer with an outstanding amateur background and proven pro ability. Paired with Lee already on the roster and the arrival of the Vargas family, our lightweight and flyweight divisions are about to get extremely exciting. This is a historic moment for BKB.”

This dual Selby signing, combined with the addition of the renowned Vargas Dynasty from the United States, underscores BKB’s explosive momentum and global appeal. The Vargas family – led by legendary three-division world champion Fernando Vargas Sr. and featuring his talented sons Fernando Jr., and Amado, will make their bare knuckle debuts at a major event at The O2 in London this summer injecting fresh Mexican-American firepower into the promotion.

These signings continue BKB’s drive to attract decorated gloved boxers and deliver high-stakes, action-packed events. The promotion has already welcomed stars like Olympic gold medalist and former multi-weight world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa, former world champion Victor Ortiz, whilst former world champion Paulie Malignaggi recently vied to become a two sport world champion – falling short against Rolando Dy in Manchester.

The Selby brothers join an elite and expanding roster featuring more than 200 fighters from over 30 countries. More major announcements are on the horizon as BKB continues its meteoric rise. From its beginnings in 2015 as BYB Extreme Fighting Series, founded by MMA pioneer Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris and Mike Vazquez,

BKB has elevated bare knuckle boxing into a regulated, globally broadcast powerhouse. Key acquisitions including the original UK-based BKB in 2021 and Bad To The Bone in 2025, along with a fighter-first approach have driven its success. Landmark broadcast partnerships with talkSPORT (UK and Ireland), VICE (US and Canada), and Telemundo (Spanish-language in the US) bring live events to millions worldwide.

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