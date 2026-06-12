Jordan Burroughs is back – most decorated wrestler in American history signs with RAF

Real American Freestyle (RAF), the first unscripted professional freestyle wrestling league and the new home for the sport’s elite, announces today that Jordan Burroughs, the most decorated wrestler in American history, has signed with the promotion for RAF 12 in Cleveland on August 22nd. Taking place at Rocket Arena, the event celebrates the one-year anniversary of RAF’s launch, bringing the promotion back to the city where it launched its historic debut event and sparked a new era for professional wrestling in August 2025.

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Burroughs is widely considered one of the best wrestlers in the sport’s history. His combined seven world titles (1x Olympic gold, 6x World Championships) is the most for any athlete from America in freestyle wrestling. In the midst of his success, he held a legendary unbeaten run at the international senior level of 69 consecutive victories.

Jordan Burroughs was one of the first wrestlers to catch the mainstream public eye. Once called up to the USA team for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, he famously called his shot by changing his social media handle to “@alliseeisgold”. He went on to go through the tournament undefeated, claiming his Olympic gold at age 23, and holding onto “All I See is Gold” as his mantra. All I See is Gold is now the name of the wrestling academy he operates.

The signing leads into RAF’s stacked summer of events, beginning with RAF10 this weekend at St Louis’s Chaifetz Arena. This will be headlined by Khamzat Chimaev’s debut taking on Dillon Danis. Then, RAF moves to its extremely decorated first international event in Georgia on July 11th, closely followed by the highly-anticipated matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Colby Covington at RAF11 Milwaukee. RAF12 Cleveland will close out the summer on August 22nd at the Rocket Arena, with Burroughs the first confirmed athlete.

About Real American Freestyle

Real American Freestyle (RAF) is the first unscripted professional freestyle wrestling league and the new main stage for the sport’s elite. Founded by Chad Bronstein, Israel Martinez, and Eric Bischoff, RAF brings Olympic champions, World medalists, NCAA standouts, and top MMA crossover athletes together in a modern fight-night format built for today’s combat sports audience.

Since launching in 2025, RAF has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing properties in combat sports, generating billions of media impressions and more than 250 million social views per event. RAF combines elite competition, global storytelling, and high-level production to create matchups and moments that extend far beyond the mat.

All RAF events stream live exclusively on FOX Nation. Beyond the professional league, RAF is building a broader wrestling ecosystem through clinics, athlete development initiatives and a national youth wrestling tournament series under RAF NEXT GEN.