Attila Korkmaz aims for a “spectacular finish” against Dawid Smielowski
Interview with Attila Korkmaz
Attila Korkmaz (16-11) discusses his lightweight fight against Dawid Smielowski (12-3) at OKTAGON 90 on June 20. Attila also spoke about wanting to fight sooner, fighting on an event with so many of his teammates and how he sees the fight playing out.
“I aim to finish the fight. I want a spectacular finish. I don’t just want to pocket the win. I want people to talk about this performance. I want people to go crazy. I want people to stand up in their seats. I want people to stand up from their seats when I fight.”