Fri. Jun 12th, 2026
Attila Korkmaz, Oktagon 90

Attila Korkmaz aims for a “spectacular finish” against Dawid Smielowski

By James Lynch 14 hours ago

Interview with Attila Korkmaz

Attila Korkmaz (16-11) discusses his lightweight fight against Dawid Smielowski (12-3) at OKTAGON 90 on June 20. Attila also spoke about wanting to fight sooner, fighting on an event with so many of his teammates and how he sees the fight playing out.

“I aim to finish the fight. I want a spectacular finish. I don’t just want to pocket the win. I want people to talk about this performance. I want people to go crazy. I want people to stand up in their seats. I want people to stand up from their seats when I fight.” 

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James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
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