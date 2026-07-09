Thu. Jul 9th, 2026
2022 NCAA Championship. Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson Is Biggest Betting Favorite in UFC History Ahead of UFC 329 Debut

By Eric Kowal 7 hours ago

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is making history before he ever steps inside the Octagon.

Just days before his highly anticipated UFC debut at UFC 329, sportsbooks have installed the decorated heavyweight wrestler as the biggest betting favorite in UFC history. Steveson has surged to as high as -4000 at some sportsbooks, eclipsing previous record-setting betting lines in the promotion and underscoring the enormous expectations surrounding his arrival in mixed martial arts.

Steveson is scheduled to face Elisha Ellison on the preliminary card of UFC 329 in Las Vegas, where the former Olympic champion will make his long-awaited promotional debut. Early betting lines opened with Steveson as a heavy favorite before quickly ballooning throughout fight week as money poured in on the undefeated prospect. DraftKings has listed him around -2800, while other sportsbooks have pushed the line to approximately -4000.

The unprecedented odds reflect Steveson’s credentials as one of the most accomplished wrestlers to transition into MMA. The 2020 Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist has compiled a 3-0 professional MMA record, finishing all three opponents by first-round knockout or TKO prior to signing with the UFC.

The betting market also highlights the perceived gap between Steveson and Ellison. While Ellison enters with UFC experience, oddsmakers have viewed the matchup as one heavily favoring the promotional newcomer because of his elite wrestling pedigree, athleticism, and dominant performances on the regional circuit.

The historic betting line has sparked debate throughout the MMA community. While many analysts believe Steveson possesses championship potential thanks to his world-class wrestling and physical tools, others caution that MMA remains an unpredictable sport where even overwhelming favorites have been upset.

Regardless of the outcome, Steveson will enter UFC 329 carrying unprecedented expectations. No fighter in UFC history has entered the Octagon with sportsbooks expressing more confidence in victory than the heavyweight newcomer.

With UFC 329 featuring the return of Conor McGregor against Max Holloway in the main event, Steveson’s debut has emerged as one of the card’s biggest storylines. A dominant performance would validate the hype surrounding one of the UFC’s most anticipated signings in recent years, while an upset would instantly become one of the biggest betting shocks in promotional history.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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