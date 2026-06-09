Wed. Jun 10th, 2026
Tom Aspinall, UFC London

Heavyweight Champ Tom Aspinall Joins Cloudbet Family for Exclusive MMA Content

By Report 1 day ago

Matchroom Talent Agency announced today that UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has signed an exclusive brand ambassador deal with Cloudbet – one of the world’s leading crypto-native sportsbook and casino.

Since 2013, Cloudbet has stood as the premier operator in its field, offering a secure and seamless experience for enthusiasts worldwide.

As the longest-running platform of its kind, Cloudbet has a community of players across more than 30 cryptocurrencies who bet on global sports markets including soccer, tennis, basketball, NFL, and UFC, alongside a casino offering of slots, live dealer games, and originals.

Players on Cloudbet follow each other, see each other’s picks, and back the calls worth backing, making the platform a place to belong, not just a place to bet.

And now leading British fighter Aspinall will be working with Cloudbet exclusively to provide his picks for upcoming UFC events, along with fronting bespoke content live on Cloudbet’s Pulse platform.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Cloudbet family,” said Aspinall.

cloudbet, Tom Aspinall

“It’s important that the brands I work with are aligned with my values and genuinely understand the sport that I love. And one of the things that stood out to me about Cloudbet is that their team are real MMA fans. They live and breathe the sport – something I always appreciate.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing my picks, insights and opinions with the Cloudbet audience throughout the year. It’s a great time to get started as well, with the upcoming White House card creating so much excitement across the MMA world.

“As UFC Heavyweight Champion, I’m fortunate to have a unique perspective on the sport, and I’m excited to work with Cloudbet to bring fans closer to the action. This is just the beginning, and I’m looking forward to what we can build together.”

A representative from Cloudbet, added: “Tom represents the pinnacle of MMA as the UFC Heavyweight Champion and we could not be more excited to work with him as we continue our mission to become the home of MMA betting around the world.”

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