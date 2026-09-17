Sun. Sep 20th, 2026
Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis, NFL Hall of Famer, in talks with Real American Freestyle

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis is reportedly in talks to compete with Real American Freestyle (RAF) Wrestling according to a report from MMA Fighting.

The now retired 51-year-old football player who played in the National Football League for 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, may competed before the conclusion of 2026 according to the report.

RAF co-founders Chad Bronstein and Izzy Martinez told MMA Fighting on Wednesday that discussions are ongoing, and former UFC welterweight champion and two-time RAF competitor Tyron Woodley is helping to facilitate the deal.

Lewis was a state champion wrestler for Kathleen High School in Lakeland, Fla., accomplishing the feat in the 189-pound weight class in 1993.

RAF was created to give amateur, collegiate, Olympic, and mixed martial arts (MMA) wrestlers a professional stage where they can compete and earn financial compensation, which traditional amateur wrestling does not typically allow.

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