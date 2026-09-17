Ray Lewis, NFL Hall of Famer, in talks with Real American Freestyle
NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis is reportedly in talks to compete with Real American Freestyle (RAF) Wrestling according to a report from MMA Fighting.
The now retired 51-year-old football player who played in the National Football League for 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, may competed before the conclusion of 2026 according to the report.
RAF co-founders Chad Bronstein and Izzy Martinez told MMA Fighting on Wednesday that discussions are ongoing, and former UFC welterweight champion and two-time RAF competitor Tyron Woodley is helping to facilitate the deal.
Lewis was a state champion wrestler for Kathleen High School in Lakeland, Fla., accomplishing the feat in the 189-pound weight class in 1993.
RAF was created to give amateur, collegiate, Olympic, and mixed martial arts (MMA) wrestlers a professional stage where they can compete and earn financial compensation, which traditional amateur wrestling does not typically allow.