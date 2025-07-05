Bonnie Blue and Andrew Tate on cancel culture and what men want

Bonnie Blue, a 26-year-old British sex worker and social media influencer recently appeared on the Disruptors podcast alongside British kickboxer Andrew Tate.

The episode, titled “Confronting Andrew Tate & Bonnie Blue: World Exclusive: Have Men Lost Their Power & Has Feminism Ruined Society,” aired on Friday June 20, and was hosted by Rob Moore.

WATCH BELOW:

Despite occupying seemingly opposite positions in cultural debates, Rob Moore reveals unexpected common ground between the two of them.

They talk about how modern feminism affects relationships, cancel culture and what men actually want. The conversation covers the hypocrisy around sex work, why men are good at suffering for others and everything that is wrong with society right now, including the roles of women and why men no longer have any power.

Bonnie Blue is a pornographic actress and social media personality known for her provocative content and public claims, including an attempt to set a world record for having sex with 1,057 men in a single day. She has also been involved in controversies related to filming sexual content with university students and making comments about sex with married men. Some of the content that Blue posted resulted in her getting banned from OnlyFans as well.

Andrew Tate is a controversial personality known for his online presence and social commentary, often focused on themes of masculinity and wealth. While there is no direct connection between Bonnie Blue and Andrew Tate in terms of a public relationship or partnership, both have gained notoriety for their controversial online personas.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.