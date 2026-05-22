Phumi Nkuta hopes “ironclad evidence” will be enough for Adriano Moraes to be overturned
Interview with Phumi Nkuta
Phumi Nkuta (11-1) recaps his submission loss to Adriano Moraes (21-6) at MVP: Rousey vs. Carano on May 16. Phumi also spoke about the positive feedback he’s had since the win, taking this fight on short notice and making an appeal with the commission to get this loss overturned.
“We have ironclad evidence at the sound of the bell. One I was conscious because of the way my eyes were reacting. Then he holds it for 2.1 seconds after the fact. It’s so unfortunate it went down the way it went down. I guess the people are talking about it, so it’s not that bad.”