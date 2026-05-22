Sat. May 23rd, 2026
Phumi Nkuta

Phumi Nkuta hopes “ironclad evidence” will be enough for Adriano Moraes to be overturned

By James Lynch 19 hours ago

Interview with Phumi Nkuta

Phumi Nkuta (11-1) recaps his submission loss to Adriano Moraes (21-6) at MVP: Rousey vs. Carano on May 16. Phumi also spoke about the positive feedback he’s had since the win, taking this fight on short notice and making an appeal with the commission to get this loss overturned.

“We have ironclad evidence at the sound of the bell. One I was conscious because of the way my eyes were reacting. Then he holds it for 2.1 seconds after the fact. It’s so unfortunate it went down the way it went down. I guess the people are talking about it, so it’s not that bad.” 

 

 

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James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
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