Randy Couture airlifted to burn center after NHRA crash

UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion Randy Couture was airlifted to a burn center with serious injuries after crashing during practice runs at a racetrack in Kansas City on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old Couture was practicing to make his National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) racing debut this year and was involved in an accident during preparation, resulting in first and second-degree burns, trauma injuries and smoke inhalation.

As of Wednesday Couture remains under care but is expected to recover. There is no official ruling as to the cause of the crash at this time.

