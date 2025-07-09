Alice Pereira will become youngest female UFC fighter in octagon debut

Alice Pereira will become the youngest female fighter to compete inside the UFC octagon when she makes her promotional debut at the Noche UFC event Sept. 13 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“Golden Girl” Pereira, who is 5-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, will be 19 years, eight months, and 24 days old when the fight starts against Montserrat Rendon.

The previous record was held by Chan Mi Jeon, who debuted vs. JJ Aldrich in June 2017 at the age of 19 years, nine months, and 13 days, according to MMA Junkie reporter Nolan King.

Current Noche UFC fight card:

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Edgar Chairez vs. Alessandro Costa

Norma Dumont vs. Raquel Pennington

Alice Pereira vs. Montserrat Rendon

