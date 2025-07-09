Wed. Jul 9th, 2025
Alice Pereira

Alice Pereira will become youngest female UFC fighter in octagon debut

By Eric Kowal 21 seconds ago

Alice Pereira will become the youngest female fighter to compete inside the UFC octagon when she makes her promotional debut at the Noche UFC event Sept. 13 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“Golden Girl” Pereira, who is 5-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, will be 19 years, eight months, and 24 days old when the fight starts against Montserrat Rendon.

The previous record was held by Chan Mi Jeon, who debuted vs. JJ Aldrich in June 2017 at the age of 19 years, nine months, and 13 days, according to MMA Junkie reporter Nolan King.

Current Noche UFC fight card:

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon
Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
Edgar Chairez vs. Alessandro Costa
Norma Dumont vs. Raquel Pennington
Alice Pereira vs. Montserrat Rendon

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags:

You may also like

Buchecha, Marcus Buchecha

Buchecha signs with UFC, makes debut July 26 in Abu Dhabi

By Eric Kowal 14 hours ago
Amanda Nunes, GSP

Amanda Nunes channels her inner GSP – “I’m not impressed”

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
Noche UFC

Noche UFC card moved from Mexico to Texas

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Godofredo Pepey

Godofredo Pepey, former UFC fighter, arrested on kidnapping, domestic violence charges

By Eric Kowal 5 days ago
Molly McCann

Molly McCann, former UFC fighter, signs with Matchroom Boxing

By Eric Kowal 6 days ago
Bec Rawlings

Bec Rawlings would like to fight Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark on same night

By Eric Kowal 7 days ago