Noche UFC card moved from Mexico to Texas

The third-annual Noche UFC event has a new venue.

The September 13 fight card which celebrates Mexican Independence Day was originally scheduled to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico but will now be moved to San Antonio, Texas.

Marc Ratner, the UFC’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, spoke with MMA Junkie about the move.

“Guadalajara is still in our plans,” Ratner told MMA Junkie Radio in a recent interview. “The arena wasn’t quite ready yet. The roof and stuff needed more work and we couldn’t go there without having everything really done. I think you will see it. Maybe not this year, but we’ll go back there. We want to go back there.”

The card will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.

