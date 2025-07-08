Amanda Nunes channels her inner GSP – “I’m not impressed”

Amanda Nunes, possibly the GOAT female MMA fighter, mimics one all the all-time legends in GSP

“I’m not impressed by your performance” is one of the most iconic catchphrases in mixed martial arts history.

The word uttered by Georges St-Pierre to then UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes at UFC 63 would not only strike a nerve, but also become a soundbyte famously used on the internet for years to come.

“I’m very glad you won that fight, Matt, but I’m not impressed by your performance, and I look forward to fight you in the near future,” St-Pierre said.

Fast forward 19 years later and it is now former UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes who has a similar feeling towards one of the promotion’s current champions.

“I’m not impressed,” Nunes told The Schmo in a recent interview while speaking about UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison. “I think she did what she’s supposed to do.”

Harrison defeated Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in June to capture the belt.

“She saw she could beat Julianna,” Nunes said. “She saw the arm, and then she got the arm, and she beat Julianna. So I’m happy for her.”

Amanda Nunes who retired from professional MMA competition will return to challenge Harrison for the title at a later date.

“I just want to fight again,” Nunes said. “I decided to come back for something that I really enjoy to be in. Honestly, that’s why I left for two years: because I don’t want to be burned out. I got the rest that I need and everything. Why not come back?”

