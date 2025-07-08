Buchecha signs with UFC, makes debut July 26 in Abu Dhabi

Brazilian mixed martial artist Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida has secured his long-awaited UFC debut, with the promotion booking him against Martin Buday at UFC on ABC 9 on July 26th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Buchecha, a 35-year-old 4th-degree black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner made his MMA debut in 2020 after signing with ONE Championship.

After six fights with the Singapore based promotion, going 5-1, the highly touted jiu jitsu ace tested free agency and will finally compete inside the UFC octagon.

Buday is 15-2 and riding a two-fight win streak with the UFC.

The card is headlined by former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker meeting former ONE multi-division champion Reinier de Ridder.

