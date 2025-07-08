Buchecha signs with UFC, makes debut July 26 in Abu Dhabi

Wed. Jul 9th, 2025
By Eric Kowal 14 hours ago

Brazilian mixed martial artist Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida has secured his long-awaited UFC debut, with the promotion booking him against Martin Buday at UFC on ABC 9 on July 26th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Buchecha, a 35-year-old 4th-degree black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner made his MMA debut in 2020 after signing with ONE Championship.

After six fights with the Singapore based promotion, going 5-1, the highly touted jiu jitsu ace tested free agency and will finally compete inside the UFC octagon.

Buday is 15-2 and riding a two-fight win streak with the UFC.

The card is headlined by former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker meeting former ONE multi-division champion Reinier de Ridder.

