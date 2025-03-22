George Foreman dead at 76 – “Our hearts are broken”

George Foreman dead

George Edward Foreman Sr., an Olympic gold medalist, and former two-time heavyweight boxing champion and successful businessman has died at age 76.

His family announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

In boxing, he competed between 1967 and 1997 and was nicknamed “Big George”. As an entrepreneur, he was known for the George Foreman Grill.

Foreman has been inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame and International Boxing Hall of Fame. He won a gold medal in the boxing/heavyweight division at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games. In the finals, Foreman defeated the Soviet Union’s Jonas Čepulis.

Foreman turned professional in 1969 with a three-round knockout of Donald Walheim in New York City. He had a total of 13 fights that year, winning all of them (11 by knockout).

The famed term “Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier!” came in 1973, when a still undefeated Foreman challenged undefeated and undisputed World Heavyweight Champion Joe Frazier to win the world championship.

Three fights later Foreman would lose his titles to Muhammad Ali at the “Rumble in the Jungle”

Unable to secure another title opportunity, Foreman retired after a loss to Jimmy Young in 1977.

Following what he referred to as a born-again experience, Foreman became an ordained Christian minister.

Ten years later he announced a comeback, and in 1994 at age 45 won the unified WBA, IBF, and lineal heavyweight championship titles by knocking out 26-year-old Michael Moorer.

